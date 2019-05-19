BATON ROUGE – The 10th-ranked LSU softball team walked off with the victory over Texas Tech, 5-4, in extra innings on Saturday. The Tigers improve to 42-16 on the year, while the Red Raiders fall to 40-15.

LSU advances to today’s regional final at 3 p.m. with a berth in a Super Regional on the line.

The Tigers need just one win in two possible games to advance.

On Saturday night, The Red Raiders got on the board in the top of the first, scoring four runs. At the bottom of the inning, the first two Tigers went down in order. Shelbi Sunseri singled to left field, but the inning ended with a fly out to left field from Shemiah Sanchez. Texas Tech led 4-0.

In the top of the second, Texas Tech had bases loaded with two outs, but Amanda Sanchez got the out at third to move to the home half of the inning. Amanda Doyle led off the at-bats in the bottom of the second and reached on a walk. Savannah Stewart singled through the right side, putting Doyle in scoring position and Amber Serrett hit a sacrifice bunt to put runners at second and third. Elyse Thornhill walked to load up the bases, but Andrews grounded out to third to end the inning.

Shelbi Sunseri got a hit in the bottom of the third to center field, followed by a walk from Shemiah Sanchez. Doyle popped the ball up to the shortstop and Sunseri was tagged out by the shortstop on a hit from Stewart. The Red Raiders continued a 4-0 lead heading to the fourth.

Amber Serrett was up to bat first for LSU in the fourth and tripled to center field, her second triple on the year, to give the Tigers a chance to score. Michaela Schlattman reached on a hit-by-pitch and Thornhill reached on a fielder’s choice to second. With no outs and bases loaded, Georgia Clark stepped in to pinch hit for Andrews and was walked, giving the Tigers their first run of the game. Sunseri stepped up to the plate and hit a sacrifice fly to center field, sending Schlattman and Thornhill in to score. The Tigers cut the Texas Tech lead to 4-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Taryn Antoine pinch hit for Thornhill and singled to the pitcher. Andrews reached on a bunt and Sunseri walked to load up the bases once again with only one out. Shemiah Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Antoine to tie up the game 4-4.

The Tigers’ defense did it’s job in the top of the seventh, ending the Red Raiders’ turn at bat in three up, three down fashion, but were unable to score in the bottom of the inning.

After five scoreless extra innings, LSU had the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning and Taryn Antoine hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Doyle and LSU claimed the win.

Shelbi Sunseri gets the win in the circle improving to 13-8 on the year. She pitched all 13 innings and finished with eight strikeouts and 179 total pitches.