After the second round of tournament play, Hancock is still undefeated in the Coed Division II Softball League tournament at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

Hancock beat Pool Sharks 24-7 in five innings.

The first couple of innings were close with the game deadlocked at 7-7 at the end of two.

In the top of the third, Hancock began to pull away with six runs. In the fourth, Hancock scored the 10-run limit for at 23-7 advantage. In the top of the fifth, Hancock picked up one more run and then held Pool Sharks scoreless.

Top batter for Hancock was Todd Schrag who ripped two inside the park home runs and two doubles for four RBIs. Jennifer Bazylak belted a triple to the dirt track, a double and two singles for three RBIs, and Matt Campbell doubled and hit two singles for an RBI.

Connecting for two hits each for Pool Sharks were Ty Greenfield, Catie Moser and Anthony Bartolo.

In earlier tournament action, Emerald Coast Chiropractic beat Ace in the Hole 19-13.

After three innings, Chiropractic led 9-4. By the end of five, Ace had closed the gap but still trailed 12-10.

In the bottom of the sixth, Chiropractic exploded for seven runs. Ace scored three last runs in the top of the seventh.

Mike Henry led Chiropractic with a double and three singles for an RBI. Lee Pardue tripled and hit two doubles for four RBIs, Shawn Woods hit two doubles and a single for three RBIs, and Kat Mortensen connected for two singles. Todd Preston smacked one out of the park for two RBIs.

Tyler Stahlhut was tops for Ace with a homer and a triple for five RBIs. Ron Norville and Andy Collins each singled for an RBI.