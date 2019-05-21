Kona Brew Crew dominated from the start to pull off a 20-5 win over 2 Birds Coffee in the Coed Division III Softball tournament at Morgan Sports Center in Destin.

Kona led 10-1 at the end of two innings. Kona went on to score five in the fourth and five in the fifth for the win.

2 Birds had their biggest inning in the third with three runs.

Madison Phillips led Kona with an inside the park home run, a double and a single for five RBIs. Chris Manthey hit two doubles and a single for four RBIs and Mike Ogden hit two doubles and a single for an RBI.

In earlier tournament action, Fender’s Collision edged out Whiplash 34-32.

Whiplash started strong scoring the 10-run limit in the first inning. By the end of two, Whiplash was up 17-15.

In the top of the third, Fender’s rallied for 10 runs and then held Whiplash to six in the bottom half for a 24-23 advantage.

In the fourth, Fender’s put up five runs and Whiplash four with Fender’s still out in front 29-27.

In the fifth, Whiplash edged ahead with five runs for a 32-29 ball game.

With time running out in the sixth, Fender’s scored five and then held Whiplash for the win.

David Beard led Fender’s with three doubles and two singles for three RBIs. Megan Bagel doubled and hit three singles for five RBIs, and Chelsea Womack connected for three singles for an RBI.

Logan Gaither was tops for Whiplash with four doubles and two singles for five RBIs. Felicia Feran doubled and hit four singles for four RBIs, while Jeremy Maines ripped three doubles and a single for two RBIs.