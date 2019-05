After losing a game in the semifinals, PrimeLending came back to beat Innerlight Engineering in the title game to win the machine pitch baseball division tournament of the Destin Little League Association.

On the roster of the championship PrimeLending team are Maddox Armacost, Jacob Daniel, Kingston Dey, Gavin Douglas, Ethan Heymann, Luke Horin, Will Horin, Nikolai Keys, Charles Laudumiey, Danny Ruiz and Drew Tedder.

Coaches are Danny Collins and Shawn Krueger.