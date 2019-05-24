“That’s another five dollars,” said Will Blanchard after he smacked one out of the park in the major league championship game of the Destin Little League Association.

Blanchard led Boshamps in a 9-1 win over Dero Enterprise for the title and the championship rings Wednesday evening at Dalton Threadgill Little League Park in Destin. Blanchard connected for four hits, including a two-run homer shot in the second inning and a triple in the first.

“I’m proud of the kids. They have worked really hard,” said Boshamps coach Bill West.

“They grew as people and as players this season,” he said, noting the team finished up with 12 consecutive victories.

As for the championship game Wednesday, “It was a pretty good game,” West said.

West had high-praise for his pitchers.

“Robert Pankratz pitched extremely well,” he said.

Pankratz started on the mound and pitched four innings, giving up one hit, no walks and one unearned run.

Fisher Baltzell finished up the last two innings striking out five of six batters to clinch the victory.

“He was a dominating closer for us,” West said.

Other big hitters for Boshamps were Kadon Chapman, Landon Ullrich and Pankratz, each with two hits.

Boshamps got on the board in the first inning with two runs. Baltzell walked and Ullrich singled. Both scored on a triple from Blanchard.

In the second, Boshamps put four runs on the board. Baltzell doubled and scored on a hit from Ullrich. Ullrich eventually stole home. Up next, Chapman singled, then Blanchard cranked one over the right center field fence, his fourth home run this season. After a trot around the bases he was greeted by his teammates at the plate for a quick celebration. As soon as he cleared the mob, he made the comment about another $5 with a grin on his face.

In the top of the fourth, Boshamps added three more runs. Chapman singled and Blanchard doubled. William Jourdan tripled for two RBIs. Pankratz knocked in the other run for a 9-0 advantage.

Dero scored its only run in the bottom of the fourth.

Baltzell came in and shut Dero down in the last two innings with five strikeouts for a 9-1 victory.