Regular season play for the Destin Little League Association has wrapped up and players have been named to various All-Star teams to represent Destin in the Florida District 1 Little League tournaments.

Players named to the 7-9 year old machine pitch softball team are Kendra Ayers, Anna Beyhl, Ava Blankenshhip, Macy Borgen, Casey Cieutat, Mya Divens, Leighton Gordon, Kate Jannazo, Gretchen Kirby, Shelby Plasier and Kira Shock. Team manager is Brandon Patzig. Coaches are Chad Blankenship and Joseph Jannazo.

Players selected to the 6-8 year old machine pitch baseball team include Bentlee Bailey, Logan Connick, Kingston Dey, James Espy, Graham Herndon, Luke Horin, Will Horin, Caleb Kimbrell, Jax O’Dell, Hunter Ray, Colton Romeo and Max Wortman. Team manager is Tony Bailey. Coaches are Danny Collins and Justin Ray.

Players named to the 8-9 year old minor baseball team which will play in the Special Games Tournament are McCarver Dahlman, Baker Giles, Cam Goins, Trace Hood, Hamilton Martin, Carter McLendon, Jordan Miles-Galloway, Stephen Riggs, Quentin Saviola, Ethan Thomas and William Wortman. Team manager is Matthew Dahlman. Coaches are Jon-Michael Goins and Howard Wortman.

Tournament play for all three All-Star teams will begin June 1 in Niceville.