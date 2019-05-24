Youth Tackle Football

Registration is underway until July 31 for children ages 5-12 for Youth Tackle Football in Destin.

A birth certificate is required with registration. Fee is $65 for residents and $95 for non-residents. Registration can be completed online at www.cityofdestin.com or in person at the Destin Community Center Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 650-1241 or email ewright@cityofdestin.com.

45th Billy Bowlegs 5K Run/Walk

The 45th annual Billy Bowlegs 5K Run/Walk is set to go 7:30 a.m. June 1 in Fort Walton Beach.

The start and finish will be at Fort Walton Beach High School on Wright Parkway. The 5K course is a flat circuit winding through the neighborhood near the school.

The registration fee is $28 for May 25 to May 31 and $30 on race day.

The awards ceremony will be held at Liza Jackson Park in the west pavilion near the IHOP.

For more information, email bowlegs@nwftc.com.

Church Softball League

A coed church softball league will begin on Tuesday, June 11 at the Morgan Sports Center.

The league will accept the first 10 teams to sign up. Individual fees are $40, with a $20 discount offered to Destin residents (proof of residency required), and must be paid before a player is eligible to play. All players must be at least 17 to play

For more information, call 650-1241 or email ewright@cityofdestin.com

Adult Men’s 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

The city of Destin will be offering a Men’s 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament (up to five players). Teams must be registered by June 8 at the Destin Community Center. Team sponsorship fee is $100 and must be paid before the team is placed on the schedule. All players must be at least 17 to play.

For more information, call 654-5184.

Men’s 3-on-3 Open Basketball

The Destin Community Center will have adult, 3-on-3 open gym basketball every Tuesday from 5:30-9 p.m.

Cost is $3 for non-residents and $2 for year-round Destin residents.

For more information, call 654-5184.

Senior Walking Club

Join the Destin Senior Members for a walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium on Monday-Friday from 8-9 a.m. All of the miles that you walk will be added to our “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

The team’s miles are reported on the fourth Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

For more information, call 654-5184.