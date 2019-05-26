The Chipola baseball team opened up play Saturday at the NJCAA Division I World Series in Grand Junction, Colo., with a 10-6 loss to Navarro (Tex.).

The Indians (38-19) will next have to play in the loser’s bracket on Sunday against Cowley (Kan.) at 3 p.m. Central Time.

Chipola briefly took the lead in Saturday’s game when a two-RBI double by Connor Kehl and a run by Alex Arauz following a failed pickoff attempt made it 4-3 in the top of the fourth inning.

A solo home run by Jose Gonzalez, Jr. in the home half of the fourth tied the game up and Navarro (39-16) went up for good with a three-run fifth featuring an RBI single by Cash Rugely and a two-run error by Chipola second baseman Ivan Johnson.

Julio Carrion’s two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning brought the Indians to within a run at 7-6, but Navarro answered with three runs in the bottom featuring back-to-back homers by Gonzalez, Jr., his third of the night, and Dawson Woods.

Collin Storms got the win for Navarro for 3 1/3 innings of relief in which he allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Pepper Jones closed it out in the ninth to earn the save, allowing a hit and a walk and striking out one.

Andrew Moore took the loss for the Indians, giving up two earned runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings in relief of starter Robert Bennett, who was pulled with two outs left in the second inning.

Cameron Gray had three hits and two runs to lead the Chipola offense, with Carrion and Kehl each adding a hit and two RBI.