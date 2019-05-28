With the game deadlocked, Taylor Campbell knocked in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to give Hancock Bank a 13-12 victory over Emerald Coast Chiropractic in the championship game of the Coed Division II Softball League tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

Hancock led 9-2 at the end of four and 12-2 by the end of five.

In the top of the sixth, Chiropractic started to battle back with three runs. In the top of the seventh, Chiropractic evened the score with seven runs.

In the bottom of the seven, Karen Scott singled. Jennifer Bazylak, who was in to run for Scott, moved around on a fielder’s choice. A couple of batters later, Taylor Campbell slapped one that cleared the infield and Bazylak crossed home for the win.

Big hitters for Hancock in the championship game were Taylor Campbell with a triple and three singles for two RBIs; Mike Jones, two doubles and a single for three RBIs; and Matt Campbell, a double and three singles for five RBIs. Davey Bazylak also clobbered a home run.

A top batter for Chiropractic was Mike Henry with a double and two singles for four RBIs. Shawn Woods doubled and hit two singles, while Teresa Imdieke connected for three singles.

In earlier tournament action, Emerald Coast Chiropractic beat Pool Sharks 14-4.

Chiropractic took an early 6-2 lead in the first two innings. Chiropractic went on to score four runs in the fifth and four in the sixth for the win.

Beth Henry led Chiropractic with three singles for three RBIs. Teresa Imdieke hit three singles for an RBI, and Don Edwards doubled and singled for an RBI. Lee Pardue slapped a home run.

Anthony Bartolo ripped two doubles for an RBI for Pool Sharks. Ty Greenfield hit two singles for an RBI, and Cassie Bushey singled.