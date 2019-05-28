County champs two years in a row and they’ve got the T-shirt to prove it.

The Destin Middle School baseball team was honored Thursday night with a banquet of sorts at Landshark’s Pizza in Destin.

After being served up plenty of pizza, Destin Coach Matt Cawthon recognized his players with various awards.

“This has been a great year,” Cawthon said. “We had a whole different look of a team this year … and they stepped up and developed.”

Each player received a T-shirt to commemorate the two baseball county championships, 2018 and 2019.

Cawthon then handed out a variety of special awards.

Recipients of the Utility Award was Dylan Matekovich and Donovan Monsees.

Wyatt Wainwright received the Newcomer Award.

Zander Davis was named Defensive MVP, while Caleb Reeder was selected as the Offensive MVP.

The Ace Marlin Award went to Alex Kruse.

Cawthon then presented four players with the Marlin Model Award. Recipients were Reeder, Kruse, Monsees and Noah Wright.

He also recognized the players who were named All-Conference. Making the All-Conference list were Davis, Braxton Taylor, Reeder, Wright, Monsees, Kruse and Matekovich.