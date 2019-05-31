Want to try your hand at Florida fishing? License-free saltwater fishing weekend is June 1 and 2, and license-free freshwater fishing weekend is June 8 and 9. During these weekends, a fishing license is not required for Florida residents or visitors. License-free weekends provide an excellent opportunity for non-licensed recreational anglers to experience fishing.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting these four license-free fishing days near National Fishing and Boating Week, a national celebration of fishing and boating.

These free fishing weekends are a part of the eight license-free fishing days the FWC offers each year. All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply on these dates. To learn more about license-free fishing days, visit MyFWC.com/License. For fishing tips, visitMyFWC.com/Fishing.

Red snapper openings

Red snapper season for federally permitted vessels, which are the majority of the Destin charter boats, opens June 1 and will remain open until Aug. 1 — 62 days.

For the last four to five years, the federally permitted boats have received more days each year. In 2015 they had 44 days, 46 days in 2016, 49 in 2017 and 51 days last year.

The private recreational fishermen and others who do not hold a federal permit will get 32 days in state waters, with their season starting June 11 and going through July 12.

The limit for red snapper is two per person and the fish must measure 16 inches to keep.

Gag season starts June 1 in most Gulf state waters

Gag grouper will open for recreational harvest in most state Gulf of Mexico waters and all federal Gulf waters June 1, and will remain open through Dec. 31.

Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties opened April 1, will remain open through June 30, and will reopen Sept. 1-Dec. 31. Monroe County follows the Atlantic state season and opened May 1.

Gulf state waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles. Federal waters begin where state waters end and extend to 200 nautical miles.

The minimum size limit for gag grouper is 24 inches total length, and the daily bag limit is two fish per person.