U.S. Gold Gymnastics was recently recognized as one of the top 20 teams in the state of Florida with 14 individual state champions for the 2019 season.

The XCEL Silver team capped off a great season at the Florida State Championships in Lakeland.

Individual results are as follows:

6 year old age division

Amelia Price: 4th beam, 9.375; 5th uneven bars, 9.425; 10th All Around, 35.525

Jayden Kelley: 8th uneven bars, 9.35; 8th floor exercise, 9.05; 11th All Around, 35.075

Lily Lundblom: 13th uneven bars, 9.075; 14th All Around, 34.525

7 – 7 ½ year old age division

Madelyn Mohamed: 5th uneven bars, 9.425; 5th beam, 9.35; 6th vault 9.15; 4th All Around, 36.75

Malin Fell: 6th beam, 9.325; 9th uneven bars, 9.325; 8th All Around, 36.10

Rylie Daniels: 8th beam, 9.15; 13th All Around, 34.675

7 ½ - 8 year old age division

Lela Magee Owen: 3rd vault, 9.225; 3rd uneven bars, 9.425; 3rd beam, 9.3; 5th floor exercise, 9.325; 3rd All Around, 37.275

Lilly Luebbert: 2nd uneven bars, 9.6; 7th beam, 9.2; 8th floor exercise, 9.125; 9th All Around, 36.70

Caroline Piazza: 7th vault, 9.10; 10th uneven bars, 9.375; 9th floor exercise, 9.075; 10th All Around, 36.525

Zizi DeVore: 6th place vault, 9.10, 8th uneven bars, 9.25, 9th beam, 9.025; 8th All Around, 36.225

Lilah Robertson: 5th uneven bars, 9.325; 7th beam, 9.075; 11th floor exercise, 9.00; 10th All Around, 36.15

Kyla Holtz: 13th floor exercise, 8.80; 15th All Around, 33.375

8 – 8 ½ year old age division

Emily Mate: 3rd uneven bars, 9.75; 8th beam, 9.3; 8th floor exercise, 9.225; 8th All Around, 37.225

Kacee Parker: 4th uneven bars, 9.5; 5th beam, 9.325; 10th vault, 9.025; 12th floor exercise, 9.05; 7th All Around, 36.90

8 ½ - 9 year old age division

Aubrey Synder: 7th vault, 9.225; 11th beam, 9.075; 13th floor exercise, 9.125; 14th All Around, 36.175

9 ½ year old age division

Marie Broussard: 4th uneven bars, 9.675; 5th vault, 9.35; 9th floor exercise, 9.20; 10th All Around, 37.00