After three days of the play, all three Destin All-Star teams are still alive in the Florida District 1 Little League tournaments held in Niceville.

Undefeated and playing for the title of the 6-8 machine pitch tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday are the Destin All-Stars.

On Monday they defeated Niceville 9-5.

“Defense and base running … and not letting them score any runs after the first inning” was the difference for Destin, said Destin Coach Tony Bailey.

Destin started strong in the first inning scoring the five-run limit. Niceville answered in the bottom half with five of their own.

Destin picked up one more run in the third and then rallied in the top of the sixth for three runs and the win.

“We just didn’t barrel up enough balls. So when one thing fails for you, you’ve got to step up in another,” Bailey said, noting their defensive effort.

Earlier in the tournament, Destin beat Baker 20-1 in round one and then shutout Freeport 15-0 in their second game.

In girl’s 6-9 machine pitch softball, the Destin All-Stars suffered their first loss of the tournament Monday night. Destin lost 16-9 to Niceville.

In their first game, the Destin girls beat Tri-County 17-8 and then knocked off DeFuniak Springs, 14-4.

The Destin All-Star softball team will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of the Tri-County and DeFuniak Springs.

The other Destin All-Star team alive is the 8-9 player pitch team.

Monday night they blasted DeFuniak Springs 17-1. Destin lost to Shalimar in the first round 9-6.

The Destin All-Star player pitch team was scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Niceville. Results were not available at press time.