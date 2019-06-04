Kona Brew Crew finished strong beating 2 Birds Coffee 9-8 in the championship game of the Division III Coed Softball League tournament at Morgan Sports Center.

With the game tied at 4-4 at the end of four innings, Kona picked up one run in the top of the fifth. Michael Ogden singled and scored on a hit from Krista Landen.

2 Birds answered in the bottom half with three runs for the lead. Nick Chase doubled for an RBI. Others with hits were Sam Senor, Kelsie Petit and Carry Curry. 2 Birds led 7-5.

In the top of the sixth, Kona edged ahead with four runs. With two outs, Cody Knowles doubled to left center for an RBI. Paige Ogden singled up the middle for an RBI. Michael Ogden belted a triple to right for an RBI. Michelle Eubanks knocked in the last run on a single up the middle for a 9-7 advantage.

In the bottom half, 2 Birds scored one last time. Jason Smith walked and scored on a hit from Petit.

For the game, big hitters for Kona were Michael Ogden with a triple and three singles; Knowles, two doubles and a single for an RBI; Paige Ogden doubled and singled for an RBI, and Christian Manthey connected for three singles.

Chase was tops for 2 Birds with a triple, double and a single for two RBIs. Ronnie Lee hit a double and Kasie Petit hit two singles for an RBI.