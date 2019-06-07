The Destin All-Star team won four consecutive games to take the title in the Florida District 1 Machine Pitch Tournament held in Niceville.

On Wednesday night, the Destin All-Star team made up of 6 to 8 year olds blasted DeFuniak Springs 13-2 in four innings to take home the championship banner.

“We were able to come out in the top of the first and hit the ball really well and drive in five runs and control the game from there with our defense,” said Destin Coach Tony Bailey.

As for how the young team was able to make it through the tournament undefeated, Bailey said it came down to execution and fundamentals.

“By playing fundamental baseball, executing everything that we worked on in practice leading up to our games and working together as a team and staying focused on the goal we set for ourselves,” Bailey said.

Destin whipped Baker 20-1 in their first game and then shutout out Freeport 15-0 in game two.

Destin’s toughest game was Monday against Niceville, but Destin pulled out a 9-5 win.

In the championship game Wednesday, Destin cruised to a 13-2 win over DeFuniak Springs.

“We’re proud of all 11 boys on this team. Everyone top to bottom contributed in all four games we played,” Bailey said.

Members of the team include Bentlee Bailey, Logan Connick, Kingston Dey, Graham Herndon, Luke Horin, Will Horin, Caleb Kimbrell, Jax O’Dell, Hunter Ray, Colton Romeo and Max Wortman.

Coaches were Bailey, Danny Collins and Justin Ray.