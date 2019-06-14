After pulling off an extra-inning victory against them last week, the Destin All-Stars lost 13-6 to Shalimar in the championship game of the Florida District 1 8-9 Special Games baseball tournament in Niceville Tuesday evening.

“We came up short,” said Destin Coach Howard Wortman. “Shalimar has a very strong team and overpowered us.

“I am still very pleased with the boy’s effort to the end and sportsmanship,” he added.

The Destin boys came out strong and took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

In the second, Destin put up four more runs for a 6-0 advantage.

Shalimar finally got on the board in the bottom of the second with two runs.

After a scoreless inning for Destin in the third, Shalimar scored the five-run limit to go up 7-6.

In the fourth, Shalimar continued to pound the ball and scored five more for a 12-6 game.

Shalimar put up one last run in the fifth and then held Destin scoreless.

Top batters for Destin in the loss were McCarver Dahlman, Will Wortman, Stephen Riggs, and Hamilton Martin.

The 8-9 Destin boys team was just one of three Destin teams playing in district tournaments in Niceville. All three Destin teams made it to the championship round with two bringing home the championship banner.

“I am very proud of our coaches, parents and players,” Howard Wortman said, who is also the Destin Little League Association president.