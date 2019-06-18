The Destin Little League Association is making its presence known on the diamond in the Florida District 1 tournament scene.

In the last few weeks, Destin All-Star teams have brought home three championship banners.

The latest was brought home by the Destin All-Star 6-8 year old team competing in the Coach Pitch Tournament in DeFuniak Springs.

Destin swept the tournament with four straight wins. First they beat Niceville 12-3, and then followed that up with a 12-2 victory over DeFuniak Springs. In game three, Destin whipped Freeport 15-1 and then in the championship game, Destin clobbered Niceville 15-1 in four innings.

What won it for the Destin All-Stars?

“Our preparation, attention to detail and going out and executing everything that we have been working on leading up to this game,” said Coach Tony Bailey.

“I think the biggest difference maker for our guys was that they have all bought in since day one that they could come out here and bring two banners back home in Destin," he added. "That’s been the goal since the first practice and they all accepted the challenge and believed in each other and welcomed it.”

The same group of young men won the district title in the Machine Pitch Baseball Tournament two weeks ago in Niceville.

“From the start we set the goal to win both District 1 tournaments and win the sectional game against the Tallahassee District winner. We’ve accomplished goals one and two and now it’s on to the next challenge,” Bailey said.

The dates for the sectional games have yet to be determined.

"All of this would not be possible without the dedication from our boys and the great parents that they all have," Bailey said. "It’s a complete team effort from the coaches, players, family and friends that makes this successful.”

Members of the Destin All-Stars include Bentlee Bailey, Hunter Ray, Colton Romeo, Graham Herndon, Will Horin, Kingston Dey, Logan Connick, James Espy, Caleb Kimbrell, Max Wortman, Luke Horin and Jax O’Dell.