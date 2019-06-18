Most every boat captain has a line in the water when heading out for a day of fishing or on the way back to the docks.

On Monday, a few of the boats did quite well trolling on the way in and out.

Capt. Ken Bolden of the Just-B-Cause and his group of anglers from Lafayette, Louisiana, snagged a nice wahoo while doing a little high-speed trolling on the way back to the docks. In addition to the wahoo, they pulled in a limit of red snapper and a grouper.

Anglers on the Screamn Drag with Capt. Brian Kelley found a little bonus catch on the way in. The deckhand said they found a log and managed to snag a couple of mahi mahi off of it. Earlier they had pulled in their share of red snapper and a black snapper.

Georgia anglers on the Tradewinds reeled in a wahoo to go along with their bottom catch of red snapper, mingo, lane snapper and black snapper.

The group aboard the Mighty Fine with Capt. Bud Miller and first mate Nick Bulger wins the prize for hauling in the catch with the "greatest value" of the day. After reeling several red snapper, a grouper, lane snapper and white snapper they started back to the docks. While on the ride back they had a line out trolling when all of sudden something hit the trolling lure.

“I thought it was a wahoo at first,” Bulger said, noting how it was taking out line.

But much to everybody’s surprise it wasn’t a wahoo, it wasn’t even a fish, but a 64-ounce jug of Great Value bleach from Walmart.

Capt. Miller said it had weights on it and was probably being used as a marker of some sort.

Not much value to that catch, but it does make for a good fish tale.

Ohio anglers on the Rewind with Capt. Reid Phillips had a fish tale, but it was of the one that got away. Marc Taylor hooked what was believed to be a huge grouper but lost it.

“I was going overboard,” Taylor said, until the deckhand grabbed the rod. “I used muscles I didn’t know existed.”

Right after deckhand Billy grabbed the rod, it broke the line off.

Although they never got to see that fish, they did bring in a gag grouper, scamp, red snapper and mingo.

Anglers on the No Alibi with Capt. Chris Schofield reeled in a pair of king mackerel to go along with their red snapper.

Texas anglers on the High Cotton with Capt. TJ George caught a little bit of everything. They had mahi mahi, red snapper, king mackerel, bonito and Spanish mackerel.

Capt. Jason Hallmark on the Sea Fix and his Indiana anglers filled the racks with red snapper, grouper, mingo and Almaco Jack.

Anglers on the Al-Lin with Capt. Harold Staples caught red snapper, a couple of black snapper and an Almaco Jack.

Louisiana anglers on the Windwalker II with Capt. Bernie LeFebvre reeled in their share of red snapper, mingo and white snapper.

Texas and Panama City anglers on the Mary Lou with Capt. Rusty Gilbert hauled in some big red snapper, mingo and a few Almaco Jack.

Capt. Tony Davis on the Anastasia and his group of fishermen pulled in a big catch of red snapper. They also had a cobia and a king mackerel in the mix.

Fishing is good, and it never hurts to have a line in the water when you’re heading out for the day or coming home. Who knows, you too could bring in a catch of Great Value.

See you at the docks.