About 20 youth got an introduction to tennis this week at a Tennis Camp put on by the city of Destin.

The camp was scheduled to take place at Buck Destin Park on Legion Drive, but was rained out. Instead, the camp was moved indoors to the Destin Community Center.

“They are learning the grips and what forehands and backhands are,” said local tennis pro Pat Markey.

The youth also worked through hand-eye coordination drills.

Markey had 19 youth in the younger group, ages 4-8, and then four in the older group up to age 14.

Markey plans to follow up the camp by offering tennis lessons at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.