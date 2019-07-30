FORT WALTON BEACH – It was not what you’d call a glamorous coaching job.

Pat Markey, upon taking over the Fort Walton Beach tennis program three seasons ago, knew this. Yet the former college player had success as an assistant coach at UWF in the early 90s.

This is why he preached patience. This is why he preached optimism with Fort Walton.

Frankie Muldowney could morph into the area’s best player. A transfer could move in. A group of athletes – not tennis players but worker bees as Markey said – could give the program depth.

Three seasons later for Markey, now accepting not only a state championship ring but the Daily News Coach of the Year award, the patient approach has paid off.

Fort Walton Beach, long a doormat for Niceville, is flourishing and bringing parody to the area.

“At first I just wanted to get back into coaching,” Markey said. “I knew we were young, really young, and I knew we’d lost our top players (Jefferson and Jillian Hobbs transferred to Niceville).

It was a slow climb, the initial two years offering no playoff trips or district titles at the top spots, but in 2019 the Vikings broke through.

Muldowney became the area’s best No. 1 player. The depth around him – names like Brody Miller and Sharief Burns – developed. And, Fort Walton Beach got its star transfer in Montenegro-born Tomas Pejanovic.

While the talent was there, Markey still faced a tough decision.

Would he split up Muldowney and Pejanovic in doubles to increase the Vikings’ odds at district and regional team titles? Or did he believe the team would best be served by Muldowney and Pejanovic making a run at a doubles state title?

“Tomas would not see any balls hit to him. Frankie, too,” Markey, who in his college years played for the University of Maine at Machias, said of the hypothetical of splitting them up. “Tomas came all the way over here to be seen by colleges, to make friends and play against the best competition.

“I owed him that. I never thought twice about pairing him with Frankie.”

Even with the top-loaded lineup, Fort Walton Beach finished district runner-up and nearly upset Niceville in a 4-3 region finals loss.

And Muldowney and Pejanovic didn’t drop a set all year, including a perfect run at state to win the program’s first state championship.

“Teams down there were just conceding,” Markey said. “Once they saw Frankie and Tomas play, you just see the dejection in their face. People were asking me, ‘Are you sure they’re high school players?' I’d tell them Tomas was only a junior and they acted like they were having heart attacks.”

Even so, Markey kept the duo grounded at every turn.

“We had conversations about how they weren’t going to win down south without their best game,” Markey said. “They’d have to come to the net and place serves, volleys and overheads. They’d have to play just as strong mentally as physically.

“Then, as it turns out, they played the perfect match in the finals. As perfect as I’ve ever seen at this level.”

Pejanovic noted Markey's part in it all.

"He’s an unbelievable person," Pejanovic said. "That was the big thing — We never had pressure from coach, just support. That meant everything to us."

As for his Coach of the Year, Markey deflected the credit. This was bigger than him.

“It’s an honor, but it was a complete team effort,” he said. “In districts it came down to Sharief Burns having the best match of his life, all while he's screaming support for his teammates. He got the Best Attitude award after the season at our team banquet. It was the best match of the year and kind of embodied what this team was all about.”