An 0-4 start to the 2018 season was salvaged with five straight victories to earn Marianna its first home playoff game and home playoff victory in 20 years.

With much of the core of that team back for 2019, the Bulldogs look like a real contender to make it right back to the 4A playoffs.

"We feel like we have a strong senior class," Marianna coach John Donaldson said. "We’re pretty optimistic and excited."

One of the most valuable of those Bulldog seniors is quarterback Caleb Torbett, who worked as part of a two-quarterback rotation with junior Brady Donaldson last season and will do the same this year.

Also returning is the team’s fastest and most dynamic playmaker in senior Damone Rolle, who rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries in the 31-20 playoff win over Rutherford.

Marianna did lose a pair of running backs in Jeremiah Castro and Ahmad Johnson, but if that means more carries for the uber-explosive Rolle, that’s probably not a bad thing for the Bulldogs.

"It definitely makes you a better coach," Donaldson said of having player with Rolle’s game-breaking ability. "It really helps when you don’t have to block all 11 people because you’ve got a guy who can make somebody miss and outrun people and turn it into a big gain.

"It’s very difficult in high school football to have a 13- or 15-play drive, so you always hope you have somebody who can make a big play. Damone can really advance the football. He has great speed and some elusiveness, and he’s a smart player too."

Donaldson said he planned to continue to use both of his quarterbacks, with Torbett also being utilized out wide when Brady Donaldson spells him under center.

"It will be very similar. We’ll interchange those guys a lot," he said. "They both know the offense and can do a lot of good things. Torbett can run the ball and play receiver as well. We’re excited about finding ways to get him the ball.

"Brady played extensively in every game last year and has a lot of experience too. He’s in his second year in the offense, so we hope he has a good year."

The Bulldogs aren’t without holes to fill. Two key offensive line starters in Jacorian Jones and Sean Yowell are gone, as is linebacker Jon Hermann.

Senior center Anthony Sims is back but has moved from center to guard, with junior Charles Davis stepping in at center, while senior Lemonte Baker is back and will man the other guard position.

Senior Dayvon Ferguson is back at offensive tackle, with sophomore Trent Antley and senior Roosevelt Williams also fighting for playing time.

The linebacker position is more of a question mark with an entirely new group of starters, though junior Blake Barber and seniors Carey Griffin and Jaden Smith bring some experience.

All of the returning Bulldogs, whether they were starters or not, do bring back the experience of playing and winning in the playoffs that Donaldson said should give this year’s group extra confidence and motivation.

The experience was extremely valuable," he said. "You can’t replicate that. It was kind of overshadowed by the storm, but it was a big deal for us. We want to continue that and keep it moving."

2019 schedule

Aug. 23: Chipley 7 p.m.

Aug. 30: at Port St. Joe 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 6: at Blountstown 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Rutherford 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Walton 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: South Walton 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Bay 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Gadsden County 6 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Maclay 6 p.m.

Oct. 25: North Bay Haven 7 p.m.

2018 results

(5-5 Region 1-4A)

Chipley 10-24

Port St. Joe 9-14

Blountstown 27-48

South Walton 25-31

Walton 33-10

Gadsden County 35-7

Holmes County 28-8

Rutherford 26-12

Rutherford 31-20

Raines 9-47

Players to watch

Damone Rolle (sr. RB/DB), Caleb Torbett (sr. QB/DB), Lemonte Baker (sr. OL/DL), Brady Donaldson (jr. QB), Blake Barber (jr. LB), Jaden Smith (sr. LB/RB)

Of note

Marianna changed up its defensive staff with Jack Glover moving to defensive coordinator to replace the departed Leavy Boutwell. Glover was on the Bulldogs staff last season as a linebackers coach.