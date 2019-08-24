SOUTHSIDE — Cam Reynolds’ 5-yard touchdown run in overtime made the difference Friday as Lincoln defeated Southside 26-20 in the high school football season opener for both teams.

The Panthers had fought back from a 13-point, 20-7 halftime deficit to the score at 20-20 on Michael Rich’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Carnel Davis with 3:57 left in the game.

They got the ball at Lincoln’s 46-yard line with about a minute to go after a short punt by the Golden Bears. They moved to the 34 on another Rich to Davis pass, for 12 yards, then Nolan Johnson — who had kicked field goals of 50 and 37 yards to help fuel the second-half comeback — attempted a 51-yarder for the win with 11.2 seconds left. The kick was blocked and time appeared to have run out in the scramble, but 1.2 seconds were put back on the clock and Lincoln had one play from Southside’s 47. A pass by Javion Surles was incomplete, but the Panthers were flagged for a personal foul on the play.

The penalty was enforced on the first play of overtime, and Reynolds scored on the first play. Southside was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after the touchdown and had to start its OT period at the 25. A running play gained five yards, but three straight incomplete passes ended the game.

“Those are things we talk about a lot,” Panthers coach’ Ron Daugherty said of the penalties. “Those are things you can’t let happen, but we’ve got a lot of mistakes to look at. Those weren’t the two main ones."

Key Plays

It didn’t get them a victory, but Southside’s defense throttled Lincoln in the second half. The Golden Bears had totaled 205 yards in the first half (77 rushing, 128 passing) to the Panthers’ 98 (56 rushing, 42 passing). However, they were limited to just 42 yards — all on the ground — in the final two periods, while Southside had 131 (95 rushing, 36 passing).

“We got better from the first half to the second half,” Daugherty said. “We corrected some of the mistakes we’d been making.”

Stars of the Game

Although he struggled in the second half, Surles finished with 11 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns (on runs of 13 and 3 yards) and completed 5 of 14 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, covering 69 yards to Brian Garrett late in the second period.

The top Southside rusher was Blake Reed with 16 carries for 95 yards. Rich scored the Panthers’ other touchdown on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter.

By the Numbers

For the game, Lincoln finished with 247 yards to Southside’s 229; 3 — number of fumble recoveries by Southside, by Colton Morrison (who also had an interception), Johnson and Michael Walls; 7 — consecutive victories in the series by Lincoln; the schools have only played 10 times, but the Panthers haven’t won since 1966.

Coachspeak

Daugherty: “We grew up a lot tonight. I went in this game excited because we were finally going to get some answers about some kids we’ve never seen in competition.”

Next Up

Southside visits Hokes Bluff on Thursday. Lincoln hosts Walter Wellborn.