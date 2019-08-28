Saltwater license-free fishing day set

Folks will have a chance to try their hand at saltwater fishing on Sept. 7 without needing a saltwater fishing license.

License-free fishing days are a great way for Florida residents and visitors to get out on the water and find out why Florida is known at the Fishing Capital of the World.

This day is part of eight total license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers each year. All bag limits, closed areas and size restriction apply on these dates.

For more information about fishing regulations and tips, go to myfwc.com/fishing.

Youth Open Volleyball

The Destin Community Center will host youth open volleyball every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. starting Aug. 29.

Children ages 10-14 years old are welcome. Fee is $3 per session for non-residents and $2 for Destin residents.

For additional information, call 654-5184.

Youth Basketball League

The city of Destin will have a youth basketball league for ages 3-16 at the Destin Community Center.

Evaluations and drafts will begin Nov. 4 and go through Nov. 8. Practices will begin the week of Nov. 18 and games will be start Dec. 6.

Fees are $45 for Destin residents and $65 for non-residents. Team sponsorships of $125 are needed. Registrations are being accepted at the community center now through Nov. 1.

For more information, call 654-5184.

Adult Flag Football League

Adult Flag Football will begin on Sept. 11 at the Morgan Sports Center.

Team fee is $300 and must be paid before the team is placed on the schedule. The last day to register a team is Sept. 5. Player fees are $40, with a $20 discount for Destin residents. All players must be 17 to participate.

For more information, call 650-1241 or email ewright@cityofdestin.com

Men’s 3 on 3 Open Basketball

The Destin Community Center will have adult, 3 on 3 open gym basketball every Tuesday from 5:30-9 p.m.

Cost is $3 for non-residents and $2 for year-round Destin residents.

For more information, call 654-5184.

Senior Walking Club

Join the Destin Senior Members for a walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium on Monday-Friday from 8-9 a.m. All of the miles that you walk will be added to our “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

The team’s miles are reported on the fourth Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

For more information, call 654-5184.