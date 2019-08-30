PANAMA CITY BEACH — Arnold wide receiver Tyrin Jarmon pumped his fist in the air.

The Fort Walton Beach defender had knocked his helmet off during the play, but Jarmon had still managed to haul in the 32-yard pass to set his team up at the 10-yard line with only 4.6 seconds left in the first half.

Then he looked back and saw the officials.

“He made some good plays tonight and he made a couple that didn’t count,” Arnold coach Norris Vaughan said.

Jarmon’s biggest catch of the night was wiped out by a holding penalty, but he finished the evening with a team-high three receptions for 45 yards in the 24-16 loss to Fort Walton Beach (2-0) on Thursday night.

Arnold (0-2) actually led for the first time this season when running back Rock Holland carried the ball 9 yards to give the Marlins a 17-16 lead with 96 seconds left in the first half.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Arnold running back Alex Noble

The versatile senior continued to be the Marlins’ most reliable weapon, carrying the ball nine times for a team-high 75 yards. Most of his yards came on a 37-yard run in the second quarter.

Noble also caught two passes for 16 yards, and he flipped the field twice with punt returns of 64 and 28 yards.

STAT OF THE GAME

137

That's the number of toal yards gained by Noble and Jarmon on 18 total touches on offense during Thursday night’s game. They combined for an average of 7.6 yards per play.

Arnold had 14 other offensive plays that didn’t result in a sack, incompletion, or a high snap over the punter’s head. On those plays, Arnold’s offense gained 47 yards for an average of only 3.4 yards per play.

QUOTABLE

“We looked extremely different. We’ve been going out and working hard in practice and we’re really starting to turn this team around, and I have really high expectations for us toward the end of this year. I feel we’re going to get a lot better.”

— Arnold running back Alex Noble on how different the Marlins' offense was from week one

TURNING POINT

The holding call wiping out Jarmon’s big catch was the biggest play of the game, but the Marlins only trailed by one point early in the fourth quarter when a high snap on what should have been a punt resulted in a 35-yard loss.

Fort Walton Beach took over at the Arnold 18 and punched the ball in on a quarterback sneak five plays later.

UP NEXT

The Marlins will return to action on Friday when they hit the road for the first time this season to face Walton (1-0).

Fort Walton Beach will be in for its biggest test of the young season on Friday against visiting Niceville (1-0).