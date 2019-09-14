COTTONDALE — Bozeman’s Brallin Burris spent Thursday morning trying to shake off a sickness that had him experiencing nausea and vomiting.

It only took one play Friday night for Burris to show that he was feeling just fine.

Burris rushed eight times for 135 yards and two touchdowns, including a 67-yard score on the first play of the game, as the Bucks rolled over Cottondale 34-16.

Burris, who typically makes his greatest contribution to Bozeman as a starting linebacker, said there was no doubt when he got to the stadium Friday that he was going to be able to play and play his best.

"I knew I was gonna come out and play good. I have a family that counts on me," he said. "I knew I had to come out and play strong. I had the good energy out here tonight."

Jordan Rosalis also had a very efficient night throwing the ball for Bozeman, completing 7 of 9 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown, while also adding a rushing touchdown of his own.

Cody Foran led the Hornets (1-3) with 15 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown, though Cottondale finished with just 111 total yards compared to 362 for the Bucks (3-1).

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bozeman running back Brallin Burris

The junior posted career highs in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns while averaging 16.9 yards per carry.

Burris had 91 yards on five attempts at halftime and took his first carry of the second half 36 yards for another touchdown to put the Bucks up 27-8.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

231

That’s the number of rushing yards Bozeman posted for the game, a season high for the Bucks. Jaidon Dorsey added to Burris’ total with 18 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown of his own.

QUOTABLE

"We had a pretty solid first half. Our guys really came out and executed the offense and didn’t make many mistakes. In the second half we made some silly mistakes that a good football team shouldn’t make with the penalties and a couple of unsportsmanlike penalties, things that when you’re ahead and you’re a good football team, you don’t do. I’m proud of the boys for fighting and getting a good win on the road. At the same time, we still have work to do and things to fix."

– Bozeman coach Jason Griffin

TURNING POINT

Following an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown by Foran that cut the Bozeman lead to 27-16 with 8:23 to play, Bozeman’s offense took over at its own 44-yard line.

The Bucks then drove the length of the field on 12 plays, 10 of them runs, capped by a 10-yard touchdown burst by Dorsey to essentially put the game away with 2:22 remaining.

"That’s something we haven’t been able to do around here in a while," Griffin said. "That was power football. That was I-formation and going straight downhill against a team that’s pretty dadgum physical. The guys were able to grind out some first downs and put the game away."

UP NEXT

Bozeman is on the road again against another Jackson County foe on Friday in Graceville (3-0). Cottondale goes on the road Friday to face Baker (3-0).