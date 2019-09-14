MATHEWS — Central Lafourche’s nondistrict football game against Franklin quickly turned into the Deon Jenkins show on Friday night.

Jenkins, a senior running back, led the Trojans with 18 carries, 204 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-16 win over Franklin on Friday.

After two games, Jenkins has rushed for 431 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping the Trojans improve to 2-0 overall this season.

"It feels good," Jenkins said. "The team practiced hard all week waiting on this moment to show what we've got. We’ve been ready for this."

Franklin struck first on its opening drive when J’Michael Gray scored on a 1-yard touchdown pass. He caught the 2-point attempt to make it 8-0 Franklin with 9:05 left in the first quarter.

After that, it was all Trojans.

And Jenkins quickly dished out some punishment.

Jenkins scored his first touchdown on a 1-yard run with 6:17 left in the opening quarter, and after Matthew Loupe recovered a Franklin fumble, the senior running back scrambled 34 yards to extend the Trojans’ lead to 16-8.

Aaron Delaune converted both 2-point attempts on short runs for the Trojans.

Central Lafourche’s passing game got in on the action when quarterback Ashtrein Duncan (2-for-3 passing) found Jansen Folse on a 31-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-8 with 1:01 left in the first quarter.

Jenkins added touchdown runs of 5 and 28 yards, respectively, to extend the lead to 36-8 with 5:37 to go in the second.

Central Lafourche coach Keith Menard said it was another great performance for the offense, which finished with 241 total yards (208 rushing, 33 passing).

"Deon’s got great vision. I think the O-line did a great job," Menard said. "They had a good feel for what we were going to be able to do coming in. I thought we did it. It’s always nice to see that we didn’t have to throw much and that’s OK. We had some short fields to work with. Deon had some big runs, and that kind of takes away from your passing game, but I thought overall up front we did a really good job."

Duncan, a senior in his first season as a starting quarterback, said having Jenkins in the backfield makes his job easier.

"It’s amazing. It takes pressure off of me," Duncan said. "I can hand the ball off to him, and he’s going to take care of it. He’s always talking to me in the backfield and telling me it’s going to be all right. I have nothing to worry about. He’s great. It’s awesome. He’s the best back in the state. That’s all I can say."

In the final minutes of the second half, Loupe returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown to make it 43-8.

Loupe said the Trojans’ defense wanted to bounce back after allowing a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

"As soon as they scored, it was just simple mistakes," Loupe said. "People not filling the right gaps. People going in the wrong places. After that first drive, we fixed it and everybody stepped up and did what they had to do."

Jamius Duncan, who is Ashtrein Duncan’s younger brother, grabbed the Trojans’ second interception in the final moments of the first half.

Trojans senior defensive back Duanta Poindexter said they played better as the game went on.

"We were just trying to get a feel," Poindexter said. "We got it. We saw what they were running. We picked it up. We had to do what we had to do. We took care of business. When we step on that field, we’ve got to go get it. That’s all I have to say."

At the start of the third quarter, Folse opened up the third quarter with an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to extend the lead to 49-8 Trojans.

Menard said it was good to see Central Lafourche’s defense and special teams score touchdowns. They will host rival South Lafourche in Mathews on Sept. 20.

"I thought it was a full team effort with our defensive touchdown and our special teams touchdown and the way we played," Menard said. "It’s going to be a big game next week. We’re going to try to enjoy this one and then get ready for that one. We just have to keep rolling and keep working. I think we’re getting better and we have to keep pushing with our guys just to try to get better. "

Central Lafourche cornerback Connor Richard had an interception and returned it to Franklin 3-yard line. Jenkins punched in his fifth touchdown run on a 3-yarder to make it 56-8 CL in third.

Jenkins praised the guys up front (center Gaven Adams, left guard Ethan Hebert, left tackle Zach Hodson, right guard Abel Comardelle and right tackle Chase Plaisance) for opening running lanes.

"I just tried my best to follow the O-linemen and hit the hole that they made for me," Jenkins said. "It starts with the O-line first. When the O-line is rolling, that’s when we get to rolling."

Franklin scored on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Zylan Perry to Jordan McCoy with 3:50 left in the third quarter.

Both teams played with many junior varsity players in the second half.

Franklin coach Tremayne Johnson said the Hornets (0-2 overall) didn’t have the size or depth to compete with Central Lafourche. Franklin has a roster of 26 players.

"We just don’t have the numbers," Johnson said. "That’s a 5A school. We’re a 2A school. My thing is I’m just trying to prepare my guys. We just couldn’t keep it up. We have a bunch of guys going both ways. This was a good team we played, so we got some good work. We just use this as a learning tool, stay positive, go back to the drawing board and keep working."