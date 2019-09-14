RAINBOW CITY — Westbrook Christian moved to 4-0 Friday night with a 63-29 win over West End, which dropped to 0-4 on the season.

The Warriors wasted no time getting on the board as Will Noles hit Ryan Scott in the flat and Scott raced 39 yards for a touchdown with 9:57 on the clock in the first quarter.

West End's Mason Barnett kicked a 41-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3, but just over two minutes later, Noles connected with Quinn Morrison for a 48-yard touchdown pass.

Shortly before the quarter ended, Noles found Joe Tucker for a 23-yard touchdown pass and Westbrook took a 21-3 lead.

The Warriors kept their foot on the gas pedal in the second quarter, holding West End on fourth down in the red zone and moving down the field to set up a Caiden Wyatt touchdown run from 5 yards out.

Noles aired it out to Scott, who made a catch at the 1-yard line, where Noles punched it in with 5:26 left until halftime to make the score 35-3.

In one particularly action-packed minute, West End forced a fumble and Adam Bates picked it up and raced 20 yards for a defensive touchdown, but Westbrook's KarMichael Cattling took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.

Bates got involved on the offensive side of the ball, catching several passes from West End quarterback Eli Pearce, including a 10-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal to make it 42-15 Westbrook with 1:39 left in the half.

Even as the half wound down, Westbrook had another score its sleeves.

The Warriors faked a field goal with under 10 seconds to play in the half and Wyatt connected with John Reese Bellew for a 17-yard touchdown pass to make the score 49-15 at halftime.

In the second half, Noles scored on a 4-yard quarterback dive, and Cattling had an 8-yard touchdown run for Westbrook.

West End got a 3-yard touchdown pass from Pearce to Jeremiah Roberson, a two-point conversion pass from Pearce to Trevor Willett, and later a 2-yard touchdown pass from Pearce to Willett.

Star of the Night

Westbrook Christian quarterback Will Noles had an outstanding night both through the air and on the ground, accounting for five total touchdowns. He was 4-7 passing for 148 yards and three touchdowns, and he also had 22 yards rushing with two rushing touchdowns.

Play of the Game

At one of the few points in the game where West End had momentum — a defensive touchdown off a turnover — that evaporated in seconds as Cattling took the kickoff and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown.

Coachspeak

"We did a lot of things defensively. We've expanded tremendously from the first week. We introduced a new defense Monday, and they did a pretty good job handling that." — Westbrook head coach Drew Noles on preparing for West End's passing attack

"This off week is going to be good for us to regroup, kind of go over some of those things we're not doing really well right now. ... I think the guys are trying hard, I think they're working hard but it's just not clicking yet." — West End coach Kyle Davis

By the Numbers

5 — total touchdowns from Westbrook quarterback Will Noles, 3 passes, 2 rushes ... 158 — yards rushing for KarMichael Cattling ... 16 — number of tackles for Jai'Shawn Cattling ... 61-32 — average score of West End's four games so far this season.

Up Next

Westbrook (4-0) travels down to the creek bank to face Class 2A, No. 3 Ohatchee (3-0). West End (0-4) has an open week.