CANTONMENT — Crestview did all the little things right Friday.

The Bulldogs made catches, made blocks, threw the ball to the right spots, forced turnovers and, overall, made good decisions.

The result was a 47-7 running-clock victory against Tate on the road in Cantonment, Crestview snapping a three-game losing streak.

“If we do that, we got a chance to win every game we’ve got left,” coach Tim Hatten said afterward.

Trying to open up the playbook a little bit, Crestview (2-3 overall, 1-1 District 1-7A) got two touchdowns from senior running back Taylor Scarbrough and four scores from junior Marquis McCoy en route to a 40-0 halftime lead.

Tate (1-4, 0-3) had no answers.

“We got the ball to our playmakers, which made a lot of difference,” Hatten said. “The defense played like they’ve played the last four or five games, which is solid, and had a couple turnovers.

“It was a good, solid game.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 6

Six Bulldogs found the end zone Friday. Six.

Five of them did it in the first half.

McCoy opened the first quarter with a 52-yard pass to Trumel Isaacs and a short rushing touchdown.

In the second, McCoy connected with Terelle Holliday on a 10-yard touchdown pass, and Scarbrough had touchdown runs of 19 and 36 yards.

Sophomore Jamarian Speights opened the second half by housing a kickoff return.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Marquis McCoy, Crestview

Crestview’s do-it-all playmaker is a Dandy Dozen selection for a reason.

He showed out Friday, notching touchdown passes of 52 and 10 yards, a 3-yard touchdown run and a 45-yard touchdown reception from Chase Moulton.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Willie Harrison, Crestview

The junior linebacker hauled in Crestview’s first turnover of the night early, returning a tone-setting interception to Tate’s 10-yard line with four minutes left in the first quarter.

A handful of plays later, McCoy was in the end zone for a 14-0 Bulldog lead.

QUOTABLE

Given Crestview’s fanbase has gotten used to 10-win seasons these past few years, a 2-3 start to the season might be a bit disappointing, but Hatten maintains the Bulldogs’ tough schedule will pay dividends moving forward.

“Like I’ve said before, we’ve played some really good teams,” Hatten said. “Niceville ends up beating Lincoln, so obviously they’re a lot better football team than we thought they were. We played Godby, who’s gonna be right there in 5A. We got Escambia, who’s 5-0 that can beat anybody probably from here to Jacksonville; they’re by far the best team in the Panahandle, and it’s not even close.

“So we’ve played some good quality competition, and we’ve had to make some adjustments and take a couple losses … We feel bad that we didn’t win ’em, but we feel good about our chance to compete and get better.

“We got a little better tonight.”