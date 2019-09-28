ALBERTVILLE — In a game filled with turnovers and gutsy defenses, a bad snap on a PAT proved to be the deciding factor as Albertville held on for a 14-13 win over rival Boaz on Friday night.

The game was delayed by lightning for over two hours late in the first quarter. The game started back up at 9:30 p.m.

With the score still tied at 7, Elijah Stallworth put the Aggies in front on a 16-yard run with 7:06 remaining in the game. Jason Rodriquez added the point after for a 14-7 lead.

Albertville attempted a surprise onside kick and recovered, but the Aggies were penalized for interference of not letting Boaz field the kick. The ball automatically went to Boaz and after the 15-yard penalty the Pirates took possession at the Albertville 38.

Eight plays later Eli Jacobs walked in from 8 yards out for the touchdown with 3:54 left. But a bad snap resulted in Boaz failing on the point after try and the score remained 14-13.

Boaz had one final opportunity but a fumble recovered by Albertville sealed its seventh straight win in the series.

The Aggies took the opening kickoff and drove 65 yards using 13 plays and over half of the first quarter with quarterback Ben Allen scoring on a fourth-and-goal from the 1. Rodriquez added the PAT.

Boaz got on the board with 8:54 left in the second quarter. Alex Tarvin recovered a Jovany Ramirez fumble at the Pirates 48.

After a 3-yard loss, quarterback Easton Hardin connected with Chandler Earnest on a 55-yard touchdown pass. Gerardo Baeza added the point after to tie the game at 7.

Both teams return to region play frenzy week. Albertville (2-3) host Hazel Green while Boaz (2-4) travels to Crossville.