FORT WALTON BEACH – There was Fort Walton Beach High, drowning in a sea of its own mistakes once again.

There were enough missteps, altogether, that Friday night’s 9-7 halftime deficit to visiting Mosley didn’t seem like two points … it seemed like two touchdowns.

But being resilient – just toughing things out – is hard to account for. The Vikings were able to do those things in spades and gut out a 10-9 win over the Dolphins to improve to 3-3, snap a three-game losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive.

“At halftime we talked about those mistakes, about getting out of our own way,” Fort Walton Beach coach Philip Dorn said. “It’s what we’ve been staying after them about all year, and every game we’ve lost we’ve still had our opportunities to win in the fourth quarter but haven’t delivered.”

Fort Walton Beach delivered against Mosley (2-4), coming up with key defensive stands late in the game to seal the victory.

The Vikings took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Brady Bachmann to Gabe Adamic, but Mosley answered back on its next possession with a 64-yard touchdown from Joey Garrett to Randy Pittman to tie the score 7-7 with 1:25 left in the first half.

That’s when the Vikings’ started to implode, racking up three personal fouls after Pittman’s score and setting up a partially-blocked punt by Mosley in its own end zone for a safety and the 9-7 halftime deficit.

The only scoring in the second half came on a 27-yard field goal by Joshua Brazzel after he’d come up just short on a 47-yard attempt on the Vikings’ previous possession. Brazzel’s game-winning field goal was set up when Fort Walton Beach managed to partially block a Mosley punt.

“I was just happy to get out there and get another shot at it,” Brazzel said. “Just really excited that I was able to help us get a win tonight.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 149

That’s the amount of yards Fort Walton Beach racked up on 16 penalties against Mosley, including 12 in the second quarter alone.

“The penalties are something that just kills us,” Dorn said. “When we talk about making mistakes, that’s where it begins.”

OFFENSIVE MVP: Gabe Adamic, Fort Walton Beach

The junior wide receiver had the biggest play of the night for either team, catching a quick dump pass from Bachmann and outracing Mosley’s linebackers and secondary to the end zone.

Bachmann’s numbers didn’t jump off the page – 5-of-14 passing for 124 yards – but he avoided interceptions, which was crucial.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Zachary Rushford, Fort Walton Beach

Rushford, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior defensive back, stepped up huge in the second half. In the third quarter, with Mosley threatening to score, Rushford intercepted a pass by Garrett at the Vikings’ 2-yard-line and returned it to the Mosley 40-yard line – a huge momentum swing that Fort Walton Beach seemed to pull a ton of energy from.

Rushford was at his best in the fourth quarter, breaking up three passes, including two on crucial 3 rd -and-long situations for Mosley on their final possessions.

“I think my height really helped a lot tonight, my length,” Rushford said. “I’ve got really long arms and it seemed like on a lot of those (breakups) I was having to really stretch out and use every inch.”

QUOTABLE

Brazzel didn’t seem frazzled after his first field-goal attempt that missed from 47 yards that fell just short of the goalpost.

“I knew I was on target,” Brazzel said. “I was pretty confident when I got another opportunity … mainly because I knew (the game) was going to be close so I had to make the most of it.”

UP NEXT

Fort Walton Beach travels to Gulf Breeze (1-4) for a crucial District 1-Class 6A matchup. Mosley has a bye week before hosting Escambia on Oct. 11.

NOTES

-Mosley did a good job of containing Fort Walton Beach leading rusher Jay Jarrett, holding him to just 47 yards on 16 carries.

-Fort Walton Beach’s pass rush looked sharp once again, with key sacks by defensive ends Kaleb Williams and Ibokete Head late in the fourth quarter.