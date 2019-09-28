The South Terrebonne football team improved to 3-1 on the season after beating Patterson 35-20 on the road Friday night at the Sugar Dome in nondistrict action from Patterson.

Gators quarterback Christian Arceneaux led the way for the Gators with 140 total yards and four touchdowns, including two scores through the air and two more on the ground.

His top receivers were Payton Parr with three catches for 57 yards and a touchdown and running back Jamala Ricks, who racked up 57 yards and a score on five receptions.

Ricks also rushed for 101 yards on 16 carries.

Defensively, Lance Pellegrin was the star of the game for South Terrebonne with two interceptions.

The game was tied at 7 after the first quarter and the Gators led 14-7 at halftime.

Patterson fell to 1-3 on the season.

South Terrebonne, which was going in for another score late with a drive but took a knee to allow the clock to expire, concludes nondistrict play next Friday at E.D. White Catholic in Thibodaux.