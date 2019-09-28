NAVARRE — Grant Thompson didn’t want to talk about Will Koch trucking Navarre linebackers and stiff-arming defensive backs en route to a pair of touchdown runs Friday night.

He didn’t want to delve into the contorted nature off Dominic Annichiarico’s game-sealing 30-yard touchdown reception, a grab which the junior wrestled away from Tyler England in the end zone in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles their eventual 20-7 win.

He, an offensive-minded guy himself, chose to begin the postgame interview at Bennett C. Russell Stadium by shifting gears.

Emerging from a win that puts Niceville in the driver's seat for District 1-7A supremacy was a defense that held Navarre to seven points, piled up six sacks and delivered key stops time and time again on the Eagles’ side of the field.

That, he reasoned, was the bigger story in ending Navarre’s five-game win streak over the Eagles.

“We’re always talking about the offense first and I’m catching a little heat,” he laughed. “What’s been the score of our opponents at halftime of all our games? Zero or seven. You know how much confidence that gives us as a team to allow Will to go out and have three touchdowns?

"It was another great performance by our defense. It’s unbelievable.”

Believe it.

Niceville, anchored by nine returning starters, is holding foes to 8.3 points per game. And the latest flex has the Eagles 6-0 overall and 3-0 in District 1-7A, those three wins coming against “the gauntlet” of Navarre (3-3, 0-2), Lincoln (3-2, 2-1) and Crestview (3-3, 2-1).

But this is the new brand of Niceville football.

Gritty. Physical. Lower-your-shoulder and deliver the boom.

As for the rivals, they continue to fall. Just ask Fort Walton Beach and Choctaw, which joined Crestview, Navarre and Lincoln as casualties of Niceville's dominance.

Navarre, a two-time reigning district champ, had beaten the Eagles five straight times by a collective margin of 206-121 dating to 2015.

Thompson didn’t care. Nor did this year’s team, which treats every foe the same.

“Every game is a new game,” Thompson said. “Obviously to beat a quality opponent like Navarre on their own field is special for us. We’ll celebrate this and then we’ll move on to West Florida.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 6

That’s how many sacks Niceville delivered, three coming after the Raiders marched down to the Eagles’ 7-yard-line trailing 20-7 in the fourth quarter.

Why so clutch, coach?

“It’s just the way our program operates,” Thompson said. “We don’t get nervous. We just coach and make plays.”

OFFENSIVE MVP: Will Koch

Before Koch could even get to his feet, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Dandy Dozen playmaker trucking a Navarre linebacker on a designed keeper en route to a 7-yard gain, Thompson was on him.

“That’s it! That’s how you run it!” yelled Thompson, in his first year at the helm. “They don’t want any of that.”

This, in one play, was Niceville’s new brand of physical football.

Koch, who has seven touchdowns through the air and five on the ground this season, would later deliver two touchdown runs on the night — 21 and 12 yards — en route to 51 rushing yards.

“My first run wasn’t too good so (coach Thompson) got on me,” Koch said. “That changed my mood completely and I was just mad. I wanted to run someone over.”

And he did just that ... multiple times.

Then there was that 30-yard, circus-catch touchdown to Annichiarico to finish with 167 yards passing.

“It was a post to Roman and I threw it to Roman, and then Dom just comes out of nowhere and it looks like the Navarre guy caught it," Koch said. "But Dom just ripped it out and made me look good.”

What say you, Dom?

“I think Will threw it a little too far inside," Annichiarico said. "In the air I saw it was going toward (Tyler England). He went up to catch it and I just ripped it out of his hands. I was like, ‘I caught it!’ I didn’t think I did.”

DEFENSIVE MVP: Aidan Dark

Wrestling away Player of the Game honors from an equally deserving Michael Carruthers, the Dandy Dozen Niceville linebacker registered two sacks by himself and was good for joining in on two others to give him three for the night.

The last sack of Marlon Courtney came on fourth down after Navarre had earned first-and-goal from the 7.

“It’s just hard work,” Dark said of the defense’s mentality. “Pushing in practice, keeping our mind up. We don’t take the rat poison.”

QUOTABLE

Senior defensive lineman Peyton Kerle: “We’re really just a family. Anytime someone misses a tackle, someone’s right behind them to pick them up. We’re always flying around, making plays, supporting each other and bringing out the best in each other. We’ve been playing with each other for four years. You just can’t describe how close we are.”

UP NEXT

Navarre travels to Tate next Friday. Niceville hosts West Florida next Friday.

NOTES

- Navarre, mustering 119 rushing yards per game this season with only seven scores, rushed for just 91 yards.

- Marlon Courtney’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Jaydin Antonio was Navarre’s lone touchdown. It brought the Raiders to within 13-7 at halftime.

- Niceville’s version of the “Turnover Chain” is the “Turnover Chucky,” as in the doll from "Child’s Play." It’s now a staple on the Eagles' sideline.

- Niceville tailback Shawn Parker rushed for 107 yards and posted back-to-back 10-yard runs to salt away the win.