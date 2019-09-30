Bibb County High School running back Deshun Murrell scored five touchdowns and rushed for 230 yards on 27 carries in the Choctaws’ 40-21 victory over Calera on Friday night.

For his efforts, Murrell was named The Tuscaloosa News Player of the Week.

Murrell had touchdown runs of 8, 23, 2 and 41 yards in the second quarter alone and also had a 41-yard scoring run in the third quarter. He carried the ball on 27 of the team’s 41 plays.

Here are some honorable mention performances from last week:

• American Christian Academy’s Scooter Graham ran for 124 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots’ 24-6 win against Anniston.

• ACA quarterback Lawson Pratt threw for 202 yards on 15 of 26 passing in a 24-6 against Anniston.

• Hubbertville’s Gage Alexander had 223 yards rushing and five touchdowns in a 71-48 win against Hackleburg.

• Hubbertville’s Gage Key ran for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 71-48 win against Hackleburg.

• Aliceville's Zavien Wilkins ran for 116 yards and one touchdown in the Yellow Jackets’ 22-21 win against Pickens County.

• Northside’s Jake Corkren had 295 passing yards with three touchdowns and also ran for a score in the Rams’ 50-24 win against West Blocton.

• Fayette County’s Jason Robinson ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 34-26 win against Sipsey Valley.

• Sipsey Valley’s Cooper Bailey passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns and also had a rushing touchdown in a 34-26 loss to Fayette County.

• South Lamar’s Herachio Washington passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown in the Stallions’ 38-0 win against Tarrant.

• Sulligent’s Michael Mastin ran for 109 yards with one touchdown in the Blue Devils’ 42-29 win against Marion County.

Player of the Week nominations can be submitted by schools by 5 p.m. Sunday to sports@tuscaloosanews.com

