The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 5-0; 286
2. McGill-Toolen (3); 5-0; 229
3. Central-Phenix City (1); 5-1; 203
4. Hoover; 4-1; 181
5. Mountain Brook; 5-0; 136
6. Theodore; 5-0; 116
7. Lee-Montgomery; 6-0; 113
8. Austin; 5-0; 78
9. Sparkman; 5-0; 41
10. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-2; 18
Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (4-1) 10, James Clemens (3-2) 6, Auburn (4-2) 4, Prattville (4-1) 4.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (25); 6-0; 300
2. Muscle Shoals; 6-0; 220
3. Oxford; 5-0; 201
4. Hueytown; 5-0; 178
5. Pinson Valley; 3-2; 139
6. Blount; 4-1; 90
7. Bessemer City; 5-0; 81
8. Gardendale; 6-0; 69
9. Opelika; 4-1; 64
10. Carver-Montgomery; 5-1; 34
Others receiving votes: St. Paul's (4-1) 29, Clay-Chalkville (3-2) 5, Helena (4-1) 5, Benjamin Russell (3-3) 4, Athens (4-1) 2, Fort Payne (4-1) 2, Stanhope Elmore (5-1) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jasper (23); 5-0; 293
2. Ramsay (2); 5-1; 206
3. Central-Clay Co.; 4-1; 198
4. Etowah; 6-0; 186
5. Russellville; 5-0; 144
6. Madison Aca.; 4-1; 113
7. Bibb Co.; 6-0; 104
8. Center Point; 5-1; 70
9. Pleasant Grove; 4-1; 51
10. Alexandria; 4-0; 35
Others receiving votes: Faith-Mobile (5-0) 11, Briarwood (3-2) 6, Demopolis (3-2) 4, Jackson (4-1) 2, Hamilton (5-0) 1, Scottsboro (4-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (25); 5-0; 300
2. American Chr.; 5-0; 224
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 6-0; 201
4. Good Hope; 5-0; 172
5. Williamson; 4-1; 111
6. Jacksonville; 4-2; 91
7. Deshler; 4-2; 77
8. Northside; 5-1; 73
9. Brooks; 4-2; 57
10. Priceville; 4-1; 34
Others receiving votes: Oneonta (3-2) 26, Hokes Bluff (3-2) 17, Anniston (3-2) 16, Andalusia (3-3) 15, Holtville (4-1) 4, Headland (3-2) 3, Fayette Co. (4-2) 2, Hillcrest-Evergreen (3-3) 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Flomaton (16); 5-0; 273
2. Piedmont (8); 5-0; 242
3. Gordo (1); 5-0; 200
4. Pike Co.; 5-0; 172
5. Providence Chr.; 6-0; 151
6. Randolph Co.; 4-1; 116
7. St. James; 5-0; 96
8. Walter Wellborn; 6-0; 79
9. Pike Road; 6-0; 33
10. Midfield; 3-1; 25
Others receiving votes: Susan Moore (6-0) 21, Geraldine (4-2) 8, T.R. Miller (4-1) 6, Fultondale (4-1) 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (24); 5-0; 297
2. Luverne; 5-0; 221
3. Ohatchee (1); 5-0; 187
4. Reeltown; 6-0; 170
5. Leroy; 4-1; 138
6. Aliceville; 4-1; 98
7. Abbeville; 4-1; 79
8. Collinsville; 4-1; 73
9. Red Bay; 5-0; 62
10. Colbert Co.; 5-1; 27
Others receiving votes: G.W. Long (5-0) 22, Addison (4-2) 14, Goshen (5-0) 11, Highland Home (4-1) 10, Ranburne (5-0) 10, J.U. Blacksher (5-1) 4, Cedar Bluff (5-0) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (24); 5-0; 297
2. Sweet Water (1); 4-0; 221
3. Lanett; 6-0; 195
4. Maplesville; 4-1; 154
5. South Lamar; 5-0; 140
6. Spring Garden; 4-1; 108
7. Decatur Heritage; 6-0; 94
8. Brantley; 4-1; 84
9. Pickens Co.; 4-1; 70
10. Isabella; 5-0; 34
Others receiving votes: Millry (4-1) 19, Elba (4-2) 3, Marengo (4-2) 3, Donoho (4-1) 1, Waterloo (5-1) 1, Winterboro (4-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (21); 3-1; 287
2. Wilcox Aca. (3); 5-0; 218
3. Chambers Aca. (1); 6-0; 204
4. Edgewood; 6-0; 165
5. Glenwood; 5-1; 133
6. Macon-East; 3-1; 113
7. Crenshaw Chr.; 5-0; 107
8. Bessemer Aca.; 4-3; 82
9. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 4-2; 51
10. Southern Aca.; 3-1; 38
Others receiving votes: Escambia Aca. (3-2) 13, Monroe Aca. (4-2) 9, Lowndes Aca. (3-1) 4, Lee-Scott (3-2) 1.