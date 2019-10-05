MARIANNA — Bay High suffered its fourth consecutive loss Friday night as Marianna took a 30-14 victory at Bulldog Stadium.

The Bulldogs improved to 5-2 on the year with the win, while the Tornadoes dropped to 1-6.

Elijah Peterson got Marianna on the board first with a 50-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 with 8:15 left in the first quarter.

Bay answered with a 65-yard touchdown run by Jamarion Parker, though the extra point failed to leave Marianna with the one-point lead at the end of the opening quarter.

A 10-yard touchdown run by Jaden Smith and a 27-yard field goal by Bo Hamm gave the Bulldogs a 17-6 edge at the halftime break.

Smith scored again from 2 yards out with 2:51 left in the third quarter to extend the Marianna advantage to 24-6.

Will Smiley’s 5-yard touchdown run followed by the two-point conversion from Decorai Massaline cut the deficit to 24-14 midway through the fourth quarter.

But Marianna ran five minutes off the clock on the ensuing possession and scored a touchdown to put the game away.

Despite the loss, Tornadoes coach Keith Bland said he saw positive signs from his young team that carried over from the finish of last week’s loss to Arnold.

"I think from the second half against Arnold to this week we played a lot better," he said. "We moved it better on offense and the defense hung in there against a team much bigger than us. We had opportunities to take the lead and couldn’t do anything with it."

One missed opportunity for Bay came in the second quarter when Tyvhon Carter picked up an interception and returned it to the Marianna 20-yard line with the score 14-6.

But the Tornadoes turned it over on the very next play with a fumble.

Bay will next play Friday at Blountstown, while Marianna will play Friday at Gadsden County.