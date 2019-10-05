Covenant Christian Academy wanted to establish the pass rush. The Lions wanted to get to the St. John quarterback and never give him a moment’s rest.

Mission accomplished.

All night the CCA front four created havoc in the Eagles’ backfield, time and time again bringing the ball carrier down behind the line, including five sacks in the first half.

And when they weren’t sacking the QB, they were often stripping the ball out of his hands with three forced fumbles and an interception.

The end result was their second shutout of the season to the tune of a 27-0 final score from John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux. The Lions improved to 2-2 on the year at the end of non-district play.

“We did a lot of pass-rushing moves,” CCA defensive lineman Bobby Bland said. “This was a highly passing team, we saw it on film, and we grinned all week with pass rush, pass rush, pass rush. Honestly, it was a great job by our ends to control them in.”

Bland was the catalyst for most of the disruption to the St. John passing game. And if it wasn’t him, it was probably fellow senior lineman Ty Punch.

Together the duo recorded three sacks and forced three fumbles, going a long way in containing the Eagles to 116 yards, the vast majority of which came late in the fourth quarter with the game in hand. St. John failed to break even on the ground with minus two yards for the game on 19 carries.

Dominic Boudreaux also provided an interception deep in Eagles territory that set up a late touchdown in the fourth quarter.

It was especially nice to see the high-level of performance after a rough game a week earlier in a 41-0 loss at Loranger.