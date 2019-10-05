BOURG – Central Lafourche’s offense was clicking on all cylinders against the Ellender Patriots.

Behind the passing combination of Ashtrein Duncan to Jansen Folse and the running of Deon Jenkins, the Trojans put their offense in high gear and rolled to a 55-27 win over the Patriots during Friday’s nondistrict game at South Terrebonne Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans finished with 521 yards of total offense (266 rushing, 255 passing).

Central Lafourche coach Keith Menard said the Trojans decided to pass the ball more since Ellender was stacking the box to stop Jenkins.

"They had seven or eight guys up there in an effort to stop Deon, so we felt like we had to take advantage of the man matchups they were giving us," Menard said. "Deon is just one of those players that people have trouble manning up against."

Throughout the first half, Duncan, Folse and Jenkins provided big plays that helped the Trojans (4-1 overall) race out to a 41-14 halftime lead. Duncan connected on touchdown passes of 80, 9 and 37 yards to Folse, who also scored on a 75-yard kickoff return, while Jenkins had two rushing scores and added an 80-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass.

Duncan, Folse and Jenkins did all of their offensive damage in the first half. Duncan completed 5-of-10 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns, while Folse hauled in four passes for 175 yards and three scores. Jenkins finished with 11 carries for 100 yards and two scored and added the 80-yard scoring reception on a screen pass.

Although the Trojans rolled in the first half, Ellender (1-4 overall) struck first. The Patriots took the opening kickoff and marched 81 yards on 13 plays and capped it off with Patrick Perna’s 26-yard touchdown pass to O’Ryan James for a 7-0 lead.

After trading possessions, the Trojans answered on their next two possessions as Duncan and Folse hooked up on scoring strikes of 80 and 9 yards to take a 12-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Ellender would retake the lead on the ensuing kickoff, as Tyshaun Hester returned it 85 yards for a 14-12 lead in the second quarter.

"We did a great job of controlling the ball, especially on that first drive where we had it about seven minutes, and we capped it off with a touchdown," Ellender coach David McCormick said. "We needed that early score, and we actually had a 14-12 lead in the second quarter. We just couldn’t keep up when they started hitting the big plays."

Following Hester’s kickoff return, the Trojans took over the game.

Central Lafourche put the game away with four touchdowns to close out the first half for a 41-14 halftime lead. Duncan and Folse hooked up on a 37-yard strike, while Jenkins scored on runs of 34 and 2 yards and added a touchdown on an 80-yard screen pass. Jenkins eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season on the 34-yard scoring run.

Menard said he was pleased to see the Trojans overcome the slow start and put the game away in the second quarter.

"We didn’t come out as sharp as we needed to be and didn’t play with as much energy," Menard said. "We gave up that early touchdown and then have a three-and-out, but after we got that stop, we started to get it going. It was good to see our guys really respond."

The Trojans added to their lead in the second half when Aaron Delaune scored on a 19-yard run for a 48-14 lead.

Ellender continued to fight as Hester scored on a 1-yard run to make it a 48-21 game. Hester finished the game with 75 yards rushing, as Ellender ended with 298 yards of total offense (128 rushing, 170 passing).

Folse added one more score when he returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and a 55-21 lead.

Ellender’s Anthony Foret capped off the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown run.