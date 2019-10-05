BRATT — When Walton went into the locker room at halftime Friday night down 27-3 to Northview, coach Booby Moore kept his message simple: Don’t worry about the scoreboard, just play.

With their coach’s words in mind, the Braves came out re-energized. During the second half kickoff, Walton's Nikolas Gomillion scooped up a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown.

After a couple runs from Northview, Walton forced and recovered another fumble. A few plays later, Landon Rogers threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Demarquiae Goode, which put the Braves within 10.

That, however, would be as close as the Braves would get, as Northview scored 19 unanswered on its way to a 52-30 victory.

Despite the loss, Moore was pleased with the way his team performed in the second half.

“I just liked the effort.” he said. “I thought the effort was good and the tenacity was good. We made a couple of big plays, and they turned it over and we were able to capitalize on those.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 2



That would be the number of game delays Friday.

The first came before kickoff. Inclement weather caused a 45-minute delay. A second delay extended halftime to 40 minutes, making for a long night.

It made for a long night, but it was worth it for the intense second half.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Jayden Jackson, Northview

The junior was unstoppable Friday. He averaged 19.5 yards per carry, ending the night with almost 200 yards and four touchdowns, including a 54-yard run and a 39-yarder.

There goes Jackson! Jayden Jackson takes it 54 yards to the house and extends Northview's lead 52-23 with 11:06 left in the gamepic.twitter.com/GYCFyaA01h

— Ashleigh Wilde (@cnbAshleigh)October 5, 2019

DEFENSIVE MVP: Jaheem Durant, Northview

Responsible for a sack and two tackles for loss, Durant was making plays all over the field Friday.

QUOTABLE:

“I think it’s just being consistent. We ought to be the same way. We should’ve come to play the first half that way, but sometimes it doesn’t work out that way. But you’re pleased anytime that the kids play and continue to play hard for you for 48 minutes.” – Moore on Walton's willingness to compete down multiple scores

UP NEXT:

After a bye this coming week, Walton will pick up its season at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 with a home game against Chipley.

NOTES:

- Northview’s Trent Peebles ended the night with two touchdowns and 232 rushing yards. Northview had three players finish with over 100 yards rushing.

- Walton’s Landon Rogers had six pass completions for 80 yards.

- Walton’s Xzavier Young-Shipman had two fumble recoveries.