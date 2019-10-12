The Assumption High football team may have started a bit slow on Friday night in its District 7-4A opener at South Terrebonne, but it responded in a positive way that actually forced the game to end faster than expected.

After the Mustangs got up 34-0 early in the fourth quarter, inclement weather threatened to push the game into a delay with 9 minutes left.

Instead, Assumption coach Tony Paine and South Terrebonne coach Richard Curlin decided to end the game, which went down as a 34-0 Assumption win from South Terrebonne Memorial Stadium in Bourg.

Assumption improved to 5-1 overall with the win and to 1-0 in district, while South Terrebonne fell to 4-2 on the season and to 0-1 in district.

The Mustangs, No. 10 in the LSWA Class 4A polls, turned a muffed punt into a touchdown late in the first half to start the scoring.

On the first play after the Gators dropped the punt, quarterback Sage Rivere hit wide receiver Jaden Tyler for a 25-yard score and Devon Diaz's extra point gave the Mustangs a 7-0 lead with 57 seconds left in the first quarter.

Assumption added two more scores in the second quarter for a 21-0 halftime lead.

On the first score, Rivere connected with Dorian Bailey on an underneath route for a 12-yard touchdown and Diaz made the point after and on the second touchdown, Tyran Cassie ran in from a yard out following a 21-yard pass from Rivere to Landon that setup the score and Diaz again connected to close the first-half scoring.

"As a team I started we started sluggish, but we overcame it," Paine said. "That was the only disappointment for me."

In the third quarter, a hard rain came down before Cassie had a 52-yard rushing score for Assumption and Rivere hit Jamal Jarvis for a 32-yard scoring reception for a 34-0 Mustangs lead. Early in the fourth quarter is when the game was called due to lightning.

Paine said he was pleased with his team after the slow start.

"Once we turned it on defensively, we really took away what they wanted to do," Paine said. "South Terrebonne got us with a couple things, but once we made some adjustments, we got rolling. We spread the ball around on offense and a lot of different guys touched the ball and made plays. I thought we did a great job. We have some things to clean up. It was a little disappointing, but probably smart to end the game like we did. We are excited to start district 1-0. We got out of it healthy and we are moving on to the next one."

At halftime, former South Terrebonne standout athletes Ben Adams (1997, basketball), Mike Barba (2009, baseball, football, soccer) and Brock Hebert (2009, baseball, soccer, football) were recognized for being inducted into the South Terrebonne Athletic Hall of Fame.