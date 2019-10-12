Vandebilt Catholic’s defense put forth a dominating performance during Friday night’s District 7-4A opener against the South Lafourche Tarpons.

The Terriers limited South Lafourche to 50 yards of total offense, recorded five sacks – all in the first half – and had four turnovers for an 18-3 win from Buddy Marcello Stadium in Houma. Vandebilt’s defense also held the Tarpons offense to 17 plays of zero or negative yards.

"The defense played lights out (Friday night)," Vandebilt coach Lance Ledet said. "We gave them the ball a few times on their side of the field, and all they could come up with was a field goal."

Although their offense was held in check throughout the game, the Tarpons (0-6 overall, 0-1 in district) had a pair of opportunities to put the first point on the scoreboard following turnovers on Vandebilt’s first two drives. But South Lafourche could not capitalize on each opportunity and came away with no points.

"Defense played lights out in the first half, but it’s been like that all season," South Lafourche coach Blake Forsythe said. "Our defense gives us some gifts and the offense is unable to get the job done. When that happens, our defense just wears out in the second half"

Midway in the second quarter, the Terriers (3-3 overall, 1-0 in district) started to get their offense on track and marched down the field for the first points of the game. Quarterback Gavin Daigle scored on an 8-yard run to the outside to give the Terriers a 6-0 lead.

Vandebilt increased its lead to 8-0 late in the second quarter after blocking a punt out of the end zone.

South Lafourche finished with four turnovers (two fumbles, two interceptions) but came up with its biggest one early in the third quarter.

Jake Pitre intercepted a Vandebilt pass at the 40-yard line and returned it 41 yards to the 19-yard line.

Pitre’s interception led to Jesse Torres’ 35-yard field goal to cut the Terriers’ lead to 8-3.

But the Terriers answered and put the game out of reach late on their next drive late in the third quarter. Daigle scored his second touchdown of the game on a 20-yard run for a 15-3 lead.

Daigle finished with 96 yards rushing and two scores.

"We were worn out on that drive," Forsythe said. "Basically, Vandebilt came in here and dominated us on both sides of the ball. You win ball games in the trenches, and that’s why Vandebilt was walking away with the win."

Vandebilt capped off the scoring with Austin Ledet’s 23-yard field goal to make the final score 18-3.

South Lafourche had two opportunities to find the end zone in the game’s closing minutes, but reach drive ended with an interception.

Coach Ledet said he was pleased to see his team open district play with a win.

"It was big to get a win under our belts and open district 1-0," Ledet said. "We still have a long way to go and have to get better every day. We just need to come out and play better next Friday night (against Ellender)."

The Terriers finished with 228 yards of total offense (182 rushing, 46 passing). Dylan Gaudet added 73 yards rushing for Vandebilt.