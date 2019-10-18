NICEVILLE — The camera phones wouldn’t stop flashing.

Hugs and support spilled onto the court from the bleachers. Smiles seemed as wide as the cheers were loud.

For the second year in a row, the Crestview volleyball team had done it. The Bulldogs were District 1-6A champions, beating Niceville 20-25, 25-9, 25-22, 25-20 on Thursday night in the Eagles’ Nest.

“It wasn’t easy,” Crestview coach Matthew Potts said. “If you watched, that was not an easy win. Niceville came out to play and they did not make a lot of errors … We just hung with ’em and we didn’t give up.

“We don’t give up.”

Crestview takes the third set 25-20 and the District 1-6A Championshippic.twitter.com/AbZMRxIRAG

— Sam Grubenhoff (@SamGrubenhoff)October 18, 2019

After dropping eight of the 11 sets they played against the Bulldogs during the regular season, the Eagles (16-10 overall, 7-2 District 1-6A) opened the night with a hard-fought first set victory, building a 19-14 lead after back-to-back points from sophomore Kate Barker. Crestview battled back, cutting the deficit to two, but the underdog Eagles were able to hang on.

As Crestview (21-6, 7-0) switched sides, Potts kept his message simple.

“I told ’em that we’ve done this before,” he said. “We’ve been in the hole before. We’ve gone five sets … It’s nothing new to us.”

Ranked 27th in the state by MaxPreps, the Bulldogs responded, putting together their most impressive set of the night.

With senior Calina Corthell back serving, senior Georgia Small dishing out kill after kill, and Carrie McNeil and Jessie Fairly seemingly blocking every Eagle return, Crestview rolled to 14 straight points.

Niceville managed to pull within 11, but the writing was on the wall, the gym getting progressively louder each time ball hit the floor.

“We’ve never experienced a student section like that, a gym quite as loud as that during a school match,” Small said, while clutching the district trophy tightly. “It was insane, but it was an extremely fun game.”

Niceville rebounded in the third set, holding the lead for much of the period until McNeil and Small scored a block to force a 19-19 tie. Three points later, Fairly notched Crestview its first lead with a soft tip over the net, keying a short 3-0 run to help put the set away.

The Eagles led only briefly in the fourth set, their student section trying to spur them on with an ill-fated “I Believe That We Will Win” chant down 15-10, but Small sent the Niceville fans home with a silencer, spiking the ball off a diving Peyton Chambers for a 25-20 finish and the district championship.

“Georgia Small was our workhorse, and she came to play,” Potts said. “She came to play and so did everybody. Even from the bench to the floor, they all came to play and they all supported.”

Celebrating with her teammates afterward, Small said Thursday’s district championship felt just a little bit more special than last year’s after the Bulldogs were lumped into a new five-team district with Niceville when the FHSAA reclassified earlier this year.

“This is the second year in a row holding this trophy,” she said. “We keep going farther and farther in the state tournament every year. Even though we got put in a harder division this year, we’re really looking forward to the competition.

“Our region is tough, but we look forward to that. We play those girls in travel, and that’s what drives me. That’s what I look forward to is those big, loud gyms like tonight and everyone digging balls, everyone putting their heart out on the court. I couldn’t ask for more from my team tonight.”

Small and the Bulldogs will host a playoff game Wednesday in Crestview. Their opponent is to be determined Sunday when the region is reseeded.

Likewise, Niceville will also have to wait until Sunday to determine its playoff fate, as district runners-up no longer automatically make the tournament.

“We’re gonna get back in the gym and keep practicing,” Small said. “It’s late in the season and we just have to keep playing how we’re playing and leave our heart out on the court every time, hope we come out on top.

“With these teams coming up, I think if we play how we did tonight, I can’t ask for any more from my team.”