HAVANA — Gadsden County dealt Rutherford a devastating blow to its playoff hopes with a 16-3 defeat on Friday night.

The Rams fell to 2-6 on the season with their third straight loss, which makes their already long odds of making the 4A playoffs even longer. The Jaguars improved to 5-4.

Rutherford’s only score of the night came courtesy of a 25-yard field goal by Jonathan Walker in the first quarter, which was set up by a long kickoff return by Chris Dickerson.

Gadsden County took a 13-3 lead into the halftime break thanks to an 11-yard touchdown run by Kendric Debron and a 95-yard touchdown burst by Johntarrious Thomas.

Tay’marius Clemons added to the lead with a 25-yard field goal of his own in the closing moments of the third quarter.

Rutherford had a chance to get closer following an interception by Jaylen Bouie that gave the Rams the ball at the Jaguars’ 30-yard line midway through the fourth quarter, but they could not convert the turnover into points.

The Rams will next head back to Santa Rosa Beach on Monday to finish their suspended game with South Walton before finishing the regular season next week at Tommy Oliver Stadium against Bay High.