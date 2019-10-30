Niceville’s Madison Tenore is in position to win a state title.

Her Eagles, albeit not the start they envisioned, can say the same.

Tenore carded a 2-under-par 70 for her seventh straight postseason round of even par or better and trails only Jacqueline Putrino from Riverview by a stroke.

Niceville, meanwhile, carded a 305 to fall 11 strokes back of Jupiter and three strokes back of four-time defending Lake Mary. The Eagles are tied for third entering Wednesday final round.

As for the comeback, it’ll start with Tenore. And the Eagles can pretty much book an under-par round from the junior.

Ever since a 75-77 at state her freshman year, Tenore hasn’t gone over-par in the postseason.

During last year’s postseason she carded a 71 and 69 at districts and regionals before a 71-72, 1-under finish at state to tie for fourth.

This postseason the momentum has only continued.

Tenore fired back-to-back 1-under 71s at districts and regionals before Tuesday’s 70 that featured five birdies.

InTuesday’s round Tenore did what great players do, attacking the scoreable par-5s and the short par-3s. She was 4-under on those eight holes, going 2-under over the final six holes to finish 2-under.

But the prospects of a comeback aren’t on Tenore’s shoulders alone.

Alia Scotka, fresh off a 68 to win districts and a 76 at regionals, followed with a 2-over 74. Scotka had four birdies and was 1-under through seven holes before a bogey-bogey finish on the front nine. She got it back to even on 11, but bogeyed the finishing hole for a 74.

Paola Rosario, fresh off a 77 at districts and a 70 at regionals, followed with a 78 and is tied for 45th. The senior parred her first seven holes before a bogey-bogey finish on the front nine. She had it back to 1-over after a birdie on 13, but went 5-over on the final five holes and doubled 18 for a back-side 41.

Mariane Johnson, fresh off a 78 at districts and a 77 at regionals, carded an 83 that could’ve easily been in the mid-70s. After all, she entered No. 12 just 3-over but tripled the par-5. She answered with three pars before finishing double-bogey-double to head into Day 2 in 67th.

Discarded was an 87 from Peyton Maraman, who shot a 75 at regionals and an 81 at districts.

Niceville’s 305 is an improvement from last year’s 320-310, fourth-place finish, but the Eagles will need something near par tomorrow to make up the 11-stroke deficit.

And, judging by their 292 at regionals and 294 at districts, they’ve proven they can do just that. In those same rounds Jupiter fired a 299 and 302.