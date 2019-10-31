The Forgotten Coast chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida will host its annual “Banquet and Auction” 6-10 p.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Centennial Building in Port St. Joe.

The fundraiser will feature a catered dinner, open bar, silent auction, raffles, live auction and more.

The CCA is a non-profit marine conservation organization dedicated to conserve and protect Florida’s marine resources.

The CCA network is engaged in hundreds of local, state and national projects to initiate scientific studies; fund marine-science scholarships; build artificial reefs; create finfish hatcheries; initiate hydrologic and contaminant studies; monitor freshwater inflows; support local marine law enforcement; and more.

The organization also battles for sustainable health of our coastal fisheries and for recreational anglers’ interests.

Ticket prices to the banquet are $75 for a single ticket, $140 for couple’s tickets and tables and sponsorships are available.

Visit ccaflorida.org for more information and tickets.

For more information contact Teresa Donaldson at 407-923-3530.