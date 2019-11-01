BOURG -- Looking for its first District 8-4A win of the season, South Terrebonne put together a complete and dominant performance on Thursday night against Morgan City at South Terrebonne Memorial Stadium.

The Gators forced five turnovers on defense and special teams, while holding the Tigers to under 70 yards of total offense in 48-0 victory on Halloween night.

South Terrebonne also produced over 400 yards of offense and was led by quarterback Christian Arceneaux with 191 total yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

"Overall, we made some plays and played a good ball game," Gators coach Richard Curlin said. "We also made a lot of mistakes, and we got to get those cleaned up.

"Our kids played hard early," Tigers coach Chris Stroud said. "We stunk on special teams. Our kids didn’t execute on special teams. We just didn’t play well."

South Terrebonne (5-4 overall, 1-3 in district) capitalized on Morgan City mistakes to score twice in the first quarter

The Tigers mishandled a punt snap at its 18-yard line on their initial drive. Three plays later, Colby Chelette (eight carries, 49 rushing yards, TD; two catches, 63 receiving yards, two TDs) ran eight yards for a touchdown. Shea Pitre hit the upright on the PAT, keeping the score 6-0.

The ensuing Gators kickoff hit a Morgan City player, and South Terrebonne’s Peyton Parr recovered the ball at the Tigers 38. On a quarterback draw, Arceneaux sprinted up the middle and broke several tackles en route to a 24-yard touchdown run. Michael Gautreaux ran in the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead.

Morgan City (0-9 overall, 0-4 district) put together two drives that went deep into Gators territory but produced no points. First, Tigers quarterback Khai Hartley was intercepted in the end zone by Carter Hebert.

After Arceneaux was picked off by Morgan City’s Taji Dalone, the Gators defense held firm and forced an over on downs.

South Terrebonne went 79 yards in the final minutes of the first half, capped by a Chelette taking a screen pass from Arceneaux 28 yards for a touchdown. The Gators lead 20-0 at halftime.

"(Arceneaux’s) getting better every game," Curlin said. "We were going to try and work him in as the season went on, and then on starting quarterback went down. He was out for a few weeks, so we had to throw Christian in there. We got Colby back tonight which helped. We’re getting healthier. We’ve been racked by so many more injuries than I can remember in any season. It’s been unreal. Our starting lineup has been a merry-go-round."

The Gators stampede continued in the second half when Hartley was intercepted by Lance Pellegrin on the opening possession and returned to the Tigers 24-yard line.

South Terrebonne capitalized as Gautreaux ran in a 2-yard touchdown. The next Gators drive ended when Arceneaux (7-of-13, 142 yards) hit Chelette down the seam for a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Morgan City fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Pellegrin recovered it at the Tigers 33. Five plays later, Javon Ricks plowed into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Brandon Breaux scampered 15 yards for a touchdown. Pitre made four PATs in the second half.

South Terrebonne sealed the victory in the final minutes as Brendan Belanger intercepted Morgan City’s Devontae Grogan.

"The defensive coaches had a good game plan, and the kids did a good job executing it. We tackled well," Curlin said. "Our defense hasn’t been playing poorly. It was just our offense. We pretty much had our JV backfield for the last few weeks. It’s been a struggle finding some way to move the ball. Trey (Gautreaux) was willing to play some fullback for us. Hopefully, his injury isn’t too serious."

"The Wing-T in one week is always difficult to defend," Stroud said. "We also have a defensive line that’s inexperienced and not playing well up front. (South Terrebonne) just dominated up front."

South Terrebonne ends the regular season on Nov. 8 against archrival Ellender in another District 8-4A game.

"They enjoy playing us, and we enjoy playing them. It’s always a good-spirited game," Curlin said. "These kids all know each other. Hopefully it’ll be a good game."