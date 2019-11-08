Destin soccer boys give Meigs the boot

The Destin Marlin boys soccer team has a target on their back.

“Everybody wants to play Destin Middle School and want to try and beat us ... because the last two years we’ve won,” said Destin Coach Carlos Goncalves. “But it’s a new season, new players, young players ... a lot of talent.”

The Marlins sported some of that talent Thursday evening with a 6-2 win over the visiting Meigs Wildcats.

“We have some opportunity ... we create opportunity,” he said. “We scored the first five minutes and after that, we kept pressing and we score. So that was good for them to feel more comfortable and build confidence.”

Destin scored just two minutes into the game on a kick from Archer Yates.

Three minutes later, Destin struck again on a free kick by Corbin Grisotto.

The Marlins scored once more before the half, Jagar Love broke away with the ball for a straight-away kick for a 3-0 lead at the half.

Three minutes into the second half, Destin’s Dean Redmond broke away for a shot at the goal. Two minutes later, Redmond scored again to push the Marlins’ lead to 5-0.

With 15 minutes left in the game, Destin’s Conner Rising broke away for a quick score and a 6-0 lead.

With the clock down to 10 minutes, Destin’s Jason Reyes had a chance at a free kick. He booted the ball high, hitting the cross bar for a no score.

In the last nine minutes, Meigs scored two goals for a 6-2 finish.

Earlier in the week, the Marlins played to a 2-2 tie with the Bruner Spartans at Steve Riggs Stadium in Fort Walton Beach.

Scoring for Destin were Redmond and Bentley Partlowe.

“I think this season is going to be more (of a) develop season for them to get into program,” Goncalves said. “But I think we’re going to have good team and compete all the way to the end.”

Up next for Destin is a 5 p.m. game at home Tuesday against the Pryor Pirates.