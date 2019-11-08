Destin girls soccer team shuts out Meigs Wildcats

The Destin Marlins scored quickly and often to put the visiting Meigs Wildcats away 8-0 in middle school soccer action Thursday evening in Destin.

Within the first three minutes of play, the Marlins were on the board with a straight-away shot from Bella Castaneda.

Two minutes later, Jareny Enriquez passed the ball over to Keelie Kleppinger, who was in front of the goal for another score.

Destin put two more balls in the net before the half. Kleppinger put one in the left corner of the net and then a couple of minutes later, Enriquez put one in on the right side of the goal on a break away.

Destin led 4-0 at the half.

After the break, Destin picked up where they left off with Kleppinger kicking in her third goal of the night on a cross shot from about 8-yards out an into the right corner of the net.

Two minutes later, Enriquez found the right corner of the goal as well for a 6-0 showing.

About midway of the second half, Castaneda got a chance at a direct kick, but it went a little high for a no score.

With 3:25 left on the clock, Enriquez broke away on the right side and then made a cross shot to find the left corner of the net.

Destin scored it’s last goal to end the game with 1:28 on the clock. Kleppinger made a cross shot from right to left to finish the game 8-0.

After the game, Coach Demetris Stevens had good words to say about his team.

“We’re growing together as a team and we still have some things we can fix defensively,” Stevens said. “But I’m really proud at how hard they work on the counter attack.

“You can see that what we’re working on in practice, they are trying to implement during the game,” he added. “That means they are being coachable ... hopefully that bodes well for the weeks to come.”

Earlier in the week, the Marlins beat the Bruner Spartans 3-1 on the road at Steve Riggs Stadium at Fort Walton Beach High.

Scoring for the Marlins in that game were Ally Dowdy, Enriquez and Kleppinger.

“We are super young this year,” Stevens said, noting he has a lot of fifth and sixth graders and only one seventh grader.

However, with that said, “It’s looking really good as long as they can progress as they’ve been doing ... looking good for a couple of years to come.”