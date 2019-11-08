Veterans Day 5K

The annual Veterans Day 5K will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Destin at the American Legion Post 296.

Cost is $35 and the first 200 entrants will receive a free T-shirt.

Check-in will be from 6:30-7:45 a.m. with the race hitting the pavement at 8 a.m. The race will begin at 311 Main Street at the Legion. The course is flat.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the RWB Team, Building Homes for Heroes and the Main Street Betterment Alliance.

Prop’s Trot for Troops 5K

Nov. 23 is the date set for the Prop’s Trot for Troops 5K in Fort Walton Beach.

Late registration after Nov. 11 is $40 and $45 the day of the race. Day of race registration begins at 7 a.m. at Prop’s. The race hits the road at 9 a.m.

Youth Open Volleyball

The Destin Community Center will host youth open volleyball every Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

Children ages 10-14 years old are welcome. Fee is $3 per session for non-residents and $2 for Destin residents.

For additional information, call 654-5184.

Youth Basketball League

The city of Destin will have a youth basketball league for ages 3-16 at the Destin Community Center.

Practices will begin the week of Nov. 18 and games will be start Dec. 6.

Fees are $45 for Destin residents and $65 for non-residents. Team sponsorships of $125 are needed. Registrations are being accepted at the community center now through Nov. 1.

For more information, call 654-5184.

Men’s 3 on 3 Open Basketball

The Destin Community Center will have adult, 3 on 3 open gym basketball every Tuesday from 5:30-9 p.m.

Cost is $3 for non-residents and $2 for year-round Destin residents.

For more information, call 654-5184.

Senior Walking Club

Join the Destin Senior Members for a walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium on Monday-Friday from 8-9 a.m. All of the miles that you walk will be added to our “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

The team’s miles are reported on the fourth Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

For more information, call 654-5184.