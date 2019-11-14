Fender Collision dominated on the diamond for a 32-15 win over Philip Cryar Marine in the Coed Division III Softball League at Morgan Sports Center.

Top batters for Fender were Adam Mooney with five RBIs and Todd Duncan with four RBIs.

Mollie Densley and Jason Smith each had hits for Cryar Marine.

Stanley Security 24, Tripshock 8

Anthony Bartolo blasted a home run and was good for four RBIs for Stanley. Adam Mooney had five RBIs.

Ryan Norville knocked in four runs for Tripshock, while Mike Lunsford brought in three runs.

COED DIVISION IV

Emerald Coast Kayaks 15, Regatta Bay 13

At the end of two innings, Kayaks were on top 7-3.

In the top of the third, Kayaks picked up two more runs, while Regatta answered with four for a 9-7 game.

In the fourth, Kayaks put up two more runs and Regatta closed the gap a bit more with three runs.

In the next two innings, Kayaks scored five runs, while Regatta added two.

Top batters for Kayaks were Matt Reich with a triple and Phil Smith with an inside the park home run.

Ocean’s Church 14, Advanced Concrete 7

Shawn Dunne hit a triple for Ocean’s.

Bob Schmidt cracked an inside the park home run for Concrete.