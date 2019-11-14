Kelly Plantation will be the venue for the Emerald Coast Golf Tour Fall Championship Pro-Am set to tee off Nov. 23-25.

Last year the event was held at Regatta Bay, but due grounds work ongoing at Regatta organizers have moved the tournament down the road to Kelly Plantation.

“It’s a nice switch,” said Geno Celano, EC Tour Director. “I think the players are going to enjoy it.”

The course could also be very challenging if it gets windy, he said, noting Kelly Plantation has a few holes along the bay.

“But there course is in good shape,” he said.

Not only is the course in good shape, but the field of players to participate is shaping up as well.

Past champions of the tournament Sam Love and Nick Rousey along with Scott Strohmeyer have committed to play the event.

As of Monday afternoon, Celano already had 65 players, pros and amateurs combined, signed up and ready to hit the course. However, before it’s all said and done he anticipates a total of about 100.

And there is still time to register.

Amateur entry fee is $225 and includes cart, green fee and range balls day of the Pro-Am. It also includes tickets for the warm up party at Carrabbas on Wednesday night, kickoff part at Hooters on Thursday, as well as other tournament parties. Lunch will be provided by Kelly Plantation on Saturday and Sunday.

Professional entry fees are $750 for members and $895 for non-members. Cost includes green fees, cart and range balls for 54-hole official Emerald Coast Golf Tour Event. Ticket to the Kickoff party and awards party as well as food and drinks throughout are included.

Schedule of the events for the EC Tour through Destin is as follows:

Nov. 20 - Practice round at Santa Rosa Beach Club followed by a party at 6:30 p.m. at Carrabba’s.

Nov. 21 - One day event at Santa Rosa Beach Club with a pre-kickoff party at 7 p.m. for all players at Hooter’s.

Nov. 22 - Practice round for professionals and amateurs at Kelly Plantation. Kickoff party for all at 7 p.m. at Ruch Chris.

Nov. 23 - First round of play for professionals and first round of Pro-Am at Kelly Plantation. Tee times begin at 7:30 a.m. Pro-Am party at 6:30 p.m. at Prime’d.

Nov. 24 - Second round for all tournament players at Kelly Plantation. The team awards party will be on Sunday afternoon at Kelly along with the auction for the Ronald McDonald House.

Nov. 25 - Final round of tournament play at Kelly with awards following in the clubhouse.

Format of play for the tournament is 54 stroke play for professionals and 36 hole play for the Pro-Am. Amateurs will receive 80 percent of their handicap. It will be a two best ball of four.